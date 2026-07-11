From Hinesburg Police Dept. Press Release

The Hinesburg Police Department invites residents of all ages to join neighbors and local first responders for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make our neighborhoods safer, stronger, and more caring places to live. This year, approximately 38 million neighbors in more than 17,000 communities across the nation will participate in the event.

The Hinesburg celebration will feature tours of a police cruiser, firetruck, and ambulance. Community members will have the opportunity to meet and socialize with members of the Hinesburg Police Department, Hinesburg Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Vermont Emergency Management, and other local community partners. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, learn more about the services these organizations provide, and build positive relationships with the people who serve the community every day.

Coordinated by local law enforcement agencies, National Night Out brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances while reinforcing the message that communities are strongest when neighbors work together to keep one another safe.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, making this a fun and engaging event for families, children, and residents of all ages.

The Hinesburg Police Department encourages everyone to come out, meet their neighbors, connect with local public safety personnel, and celebrate the spirit of community.

For more information about National Night Out, visit natw.org.