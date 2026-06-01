Hinesburg Raises the Roof!
On Saturday, June 6, volunteers from Hinesburg will erect a timber frame pavilion on the Town Common… in one day!
By The Hinesburg Town Common Committee
The Hinesburg Town Common Committee, with support from town staff, has been working for several years to get the necessary permits and permissions, secure grants funding, and raise money from Hinesburg citizens and businesses.
The pavilion was crafted with Vermont lumber by TimberHomes Vermont in Vershire. They will supervise the “raising” on Saturday, June 6.
Townsfolk are encouraged to come and cheer on the work crew. Volunteers will offer food and drink. An information table will provide details on further plans for the 2.6-acre Town Common behind the Hinesburg police station, including play structures, an entrance way, pathways, benches, and the like.
A time-lapse camera will record the day-long activities. It will be an exciting day in Hinesburg. If rain is forecast, the “raising” will move to the following day.
For further information, contact Bill Schubart schubart@gmail.com or Will Patten willpattenvt@gmail.com.
I lived in Hinesburg from 1989 to 2022. I must confess envy now that I live in Shelburne, where residents oppose all attempts to make the Village Green 💚🍏 usable. They want no pavilion, gazebo, picnic 🧺 tables, etc As a result, it is deserted at all times except for the Farmers market Saturday 9 to 1. I hope your Town Common will be as vibrant as the one in Bristol ‼️👌🤠