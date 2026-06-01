By The Hinesburg Town Common Committee

The Hinesburg Town Common Committee, with support from town staff, has been working for several years to get the necessary permits and permissions, secure grants funding, and raise money from Hinesburg citizens and businesses.

The pavilion was crafted with Vermont lumber by TimberHomes Vermont in Vershire. They will supervise the “raising” on Saturday, June 6.

Townsfolk are encouraged to come and cheer on the work crew. Volunteers will offer food and drink. An information table will provide details on further plans for the 2.6-acre Town Common behind the Hinesburg police station, including play structures, an entrance way, pathways, benches, and the like.

A time-lapse camera will record the day-long activities. It will be an exciting day in Hinesburg. If rain is forecast, the “raising” will move to the following day.

For further information, contact Bill Schubart schubart@gmail.com or Will Patten willpattenvt@gmail.com.