The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
9h

I lived in Hinesburg from 1989 to 2022. I must confess envy now that I live in Shelburne, where residents oppose all attempts to make the Village Green 💚🍏 usable. They want no pavilion, gazebo, picnic 🧺 tables, etc As a result, it is deserted at all times except for the Farmers market Saturday 9 to 1. I hope your Town Common will be as vibrant as the one in Bristol ‼️👌🤠

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