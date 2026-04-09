The board of directors of The Hinesburg Record are pleased to announce the creation of a summer fellowship for a qualified college graduate or graduating senior to work as a reporter with The Record staff. The deadline is soon, so please get your applications in.

And if you know someone who is eager to get into professional journalism, please spread the word. The job description:

Hinesburg Record Local News Fellow

Duration: June 1-Aug. 28 (12 weeks)

Hours: 20 hours a week

Pay: $20 an hour = $4,800

Contact: Managing Editor Geoff Gevalt

Wanted: Enterprising recent graduate interested in reporting on the community of Hinesburg for a dynamic online news nonprofit. Selected candidate will cover the people, places, events and activities of Hinesburg – a community of 4,700 people, 14 miles south of Burlington. This is a summer fellowship with the potential to turn into a continuing position in the fall. The selected reporter will work closely with The Record’s Managing Editor, Geoff Gevalt, a veteran of 35 years of award-winning journalism.

Graduating seniors or recent graduates are invited to apply. Some reporting experience required. Send your clips (an additional audio and/or video story welcome), a letter of interest and the names of three references to Geoff Gevalt at editor@hinesburgrecord.org by Monday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Candidates will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Selections for a June 1 start will happen no later than May 1.