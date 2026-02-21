Click the program name to be taken to the program web page for more information. General info at hinesburgrec.com

Community Events

Food Drive, March 21, from 9 a.m.-noon. Drop off sites: Hinesburg Fire Station and Lantman’s.

Green Up Day, May 2

Spring Craft Fair, May 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hinesburg Fire Station. Benefits Hinesburg Firefighters Association. If interested in being a vendor, please email dbarber7541@gmail.com.

Senior Community Meals

Second Friday each month at United Church of Hinesburg at noon. Second and fourth Friday evening each month at 5 p.m. sponsored by UCH.

Age Well Lunches in St. George on the third Thursday of each month. Available to individuals 60 years of age and older. Reservations required by one week before luncheon to pniarchos@agewellvt.org or 802-662-5283. Age Well registration required. $7 suggested donation. Forms available at luncheon. Check in at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is at noon. St. George Historic Schoolhouse, 21 Barber Road, St. George.

Adult Programs

AARP Smart Driver Course, April 15. Designed for drivers ages 50 and older to give the most up to date information that will help to refresh your driving skills.

Basketball: Adult Co-ed Pick-up All players must register beforehand.

Wednesdays, 8:30-9:45 p.m. at the CVU gym.

Wednesdays, 8-9:30 p.m. at the HCS gym for players 40 years and older.

Thursdays, 8-9:30 p.m. at the HCS gym.

Dog Training Basics for ages 18 and older. Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic Training and Social Skills

Volleyball: Adult Co-ed Enjoy adult co-ed pick up volleyball (intermediate and above) at the CVU gym. All players must register. 15 years old and up. Sundays, 5-7 p.m.

Youth Classes

Babysitters Course – Safe Sitter 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hinesburg, Wednesday, Feb. 25

Williston, Friday, March 20

Charlotte, Monday, April 20

After School Enrichment

Horseback Riding Afterschool at Livery Stables - Enjoy horseback riding lessons and so much more with Kim Johansen at Livery Stables in Hinesburg. Take bus E from HCS after school to Livery Stables.

Tuesdays, April 28-June 2, 3-5 p.m.

Fridays, May 5-June 5, 3-5 p.m.

Junior Golf Programs with Denise Doyle These youth offerings are a great opportunity for young golfers to learn the game and improve on their abilities. Ages 6-13. Cedar Knoll Golf Course. Unless otherwise noted, HCS students make take bus H upon dismissal to Cedar Knoll Golf Course for this program.

Literature & the Arts with Susan Lepple At HCS. Join Susan for a creative approach to exploring children's literature. Through the use of fine art, movement, assemblage, drama, and music, students will experience and explore quality children's literature that is silly, thought-provoking, creative, and caring.

Piano Lessons Semi-private piano lessons taught by Evan Allen and Rachel Lohia for beginner to advanced intermediate levels. Classes follow the school year calendar and are broken into first semester (Sept.-Dec.) and second semester (Jan.-May).

Zumba Kids As a certified Zumba® Kids instructor, Linda Segovia Wise fosters confidence, creativity, and community with kid-friendly routines set to international beats.

Youth Recreation Sports

Baseball and Softball – Champlain Valley Little League and Softball Registration is open for the 2026 Champlain Valley Little League baseball/softball season. Deadline is March 15. To register, please visit champlainvalleylittleleague.org.

Basketball – Middle School Girls Pick-up An opportunity for pick-up basketball in a practice format. Each session will include free shooting, drills/skills, and a scrimmage to finish. Fridays, March 6-April 17, 6:30-8 p.m. at HCS gym.

Boys and Girls Youth Lacrosse Grades K-8. For K-2 lacrosse, register by April 17 and save $10. Final deadline is April 30. For grades 3-8, register by March 8 and save $10. Final deadline is March 11. Indoor practices will begin on Saturday, March 28, for grades 3-8. Outdoor practices begin after April break at latest.

Iroquois Soccer Club 2026 Spring Registration

Iroquois Soccer Club is available for residents, aged 5-12, of Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne and Huntington. Season starts April 27 and goes through June 14. Practices are on Thursday evenings and games are on Sundays.

Mini Shooting Stars Soccer Hinesburg's O'Neil family (the "O-Neil Deal") shares their love of the game while teaching fundamental soccer skills to preschoolers on Sunday afternoons at Millie's Field at Bissonette Recreation Area. May 3-31, 4-4:45 p.m.

Track and Field Children learn the basics of running, jumping, throwing and relays with this program. There will be opportunities to compete in various events with other local track and field programs, along with the VRPA State Meet. A program director and CVU track and field athletes will coach this program. Please note although program is open to ages 6-14 years, the State Meet on July 18 is for ages 7-14 with an age in date of Dec. 31, 2026.

April Break & Summer Camps

Horse Camp at Livery Stables Join Kim Johansen and staff at Livery Stables for a week-long horse camp. Ages 6-13. April break and summer camps available.

Junior Golf Programs with Denise Doyle Summer camp available at Cedar Knoll Golf Course.

Ultimate Frisbee Camp sponsored by Vermont Ultimate Summer camp June 29-July 3 at Bissonette Recreation Area. Ages 9-15.