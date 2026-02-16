Lisa Patterson, on the left, at Pan-Mass Challenge’s Winter Cycle at Fenway Park.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, hundreds of riders from across New England flocked to Fenway Park for Pan-Mass Challenge’s (PMC) 11th annual Winter Cycle. Among them was Hinesburg’s Lisa Patterson, a 21-year PMC rider.

During the event, participants cycled in up to six indoor spin sessions to raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – one of the nation’s leading centers for cancer research and care. The mission is especially personal for Lisa, who rides in memory and in honor of several friends and family members who have undergone cancer treatment at Dana-Farber.

The event comes at an especially critical time – the National Cancer Institute has projected funding for just four percent of grant applications, down from nine percent the prior year. Subsequent grant terminations are already negatively impacting cancer research, making sustained private support, like PMC funds, more important now than ever. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, click here.