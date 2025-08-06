Hinesburg Selectboard meet Aug. 6
We now include the video of the meeting.
In a special July 31 meeting, the Selectboard ordered that two pit bulls owned by Shane and Kristina Bissonnette on Dynamite Hill Road be euthanized after they killed a neighbor’s dog and chickens.
At its regular Aug. 6 meeting (full video below), the board voted to:
Hold a public hearing on Sept. 3 over revisions to the R-1 and RR-1 zoning maps;
Approved a bike race on Hinesburg’s roads on Sept. 20 to raise money and awareness on the issue of suicide;
Approved the state’s flood buyout of a house at 11532 Rte. 116; the house will be removed and the 18 acres will be given to the town to revert to wetlands';
Approved opening a line of credit with Community Bank for up to $1.5 million in case funds are needed between now and when tax revenues come in in November.