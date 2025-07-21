By Lynn Monty

Record Staff

Wednesday’s meeting was short and sweet. The FY26 tax rate was set and previously discussed loan documents were approved. There was an executive session to deliberate on pending litigation, but no actions were taken.

Since the FY26 budget calls for $4,439,774 in tax revenue, a tax rate of $0.3655 was set at Hinesburg’s Selectboard meeting on July 16. The current taxable grand list is $12,145,013, which is an increase of 86 percent compared to the previous grand list.

Town Manager Todd Odit explained in a memo to the Selectboard that the impact of the tax rate depends on the change in assessment of individual properties. “Properties that had a percentage increase in value more than the grand list will see a greater increase in Town tax than properties that had a percentage increase in value less than the grand list.”

The Homestead rate is decreasing to $1.0207 from $1.9957. The Non-homestead rate is decreasing to $1.0734 from $2.0562.

A line of credit proposal from Community Bank for $1,500,000 was approved. Unexpected flood expenses, and other budgetary issues, has depleted the coffers. Since taxes are not due until Nov. 17, the Town now has a non-revolving line of credit for a 6-month period to pay the bills.

Loan documents for the highway truck and water main were both approved.

The three-year Richmond Rescue Contract has been extended one more year.

The board, in its capacity as Liquor Control Board, also approved a weekend event at the Rabbit Hole at the Berry and Birch Inn on Mechanicsville Road.