Hinesburg Then & Now – Photo Contest
We will be regularly posting local photos to test your knowledge of Hinesburg's history. Put your guess in the comments and after a week, we'll update this post to tell you the facts. Have fun!
By Mary Jo Brace
The Record Staff Writer
Where was this building located in Hinesburg? And when might this photo have been taken? Put your answers in the comment section below. *
Hints: The building is no longer standing. Look closely and you should figure out the location.
The answer and history will be revealed next week.
*To comment, you need to be subscribed and logged into this platform, Substack. To subscribe, click the subscribe button in the upper left and enter your email. That’s it. No charge. No fuss. No annoying emails.