By Mary Jo Brace

The Record Staff Writer

Where was this building located in Hinesburg? And when might this photo have been taken? Put your answers in the comment section below. *

Hints: The building is no longer standing. Look closely and you should figure out the location.

The answer and history will be revealed next week.

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