Brian Busier

For The Hinesburg Record

Brian Busier spent 50 years serving the people of Hinesburg at Lantman’s Market. Beginning in 1969 at age 14 and continuing until his tragically early death in 2022, Brian provided generations of residents with good groceries, good humor and boundless generosity. When a youth activity, school group or civic organization in Hinesburg needed support, it turned to Brian first and never came away empty-handed.

In the summer of 2026, a small army of local volunteers will honor Brian’s remarkable legacy by erecting a 24’ x 30’ timber frame pavilion on the Town Common. Designed as a welcoming gathering place, the pavilion will stand as a lasting tribute to Brian’s lifelong commitment to community and connection.

The pavilion is part of a broader effort by the Town Common Committee to create a vibrant village green on 2.6 acres along Farmall Drive. This project is happening entirely without taxpayer funds. To date, the committee has secured more than $200,000 in grants and over $100,000 in philanthropic donations. An additional $100,000 is still needed to complete the project.

To support the long-term care and vitality of the Common, community members are also forming a Friends of the Town Common group. This volunteer-based organization will help steward the space, support programming and events, and ensure the pavilion and Town Common remain welcoming and well-maintained for years to come – reflecting the same spirit of generosity and civic pride that Brian Busier exemplified throughout his life.

Donations can be made by check in person or via mail to Heather Roberts, Hinesburg’s Clerk/Treasurer.

In-kind donations will also be welcomed. When we get closer to construction, we may be looking for large boulders and logs for the playground. An old tractor would be a reminder of how important agriculture is to our town. And we will need lots of volunteer labor throughout the build.

The Town Common Committee has open meetings every month, the next being on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.