Two long-time Hinesburg volunteers are hoping that some of you can help their projects:

Saturday, June 21 (tomorrow) and, possibly, next week: Be a part of our Town Common's history, so you can tell everyone “I planted that tree back in 2025!” Starting this Saturday, June 21, volunteers are needed to plant trees that will provide shade for our evolving Town Common, located behind the police station. There are several opportunities to help, and all ages and abilities are welcome. Please bring shovels, rakes or wheelbarrows if you can but not necessary.



On Saturday, June 21, 9:30- 12:30, Marie Ambusk, project leader for TREEage, a Master Gardener program, will provide a hands-on demonstration and description of how to plant to ensure the health and vigor of the trees that will become valuable assets of our community. Learn some tips and tricks for your own planting, while helping establish something that generations will enjoy. Please bring a shovel, if you have one, and be prepared to get dirty. Snacks will be provided.



IF NEEDED evening tree planting is also scheduled from 4:30- 7:30: Monday June 23, Tuesday June 24, and Wednesday June 25 if needed . Please check back on https:hinesburgrecord.org or on Front Porch Forum for updates in case weather prevents/postpones planting, I will also post an update on this Listserv.

This project is made possible with support from the VT Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, Urban & Community Forestry Program, and the USDA Forest Service.

Friday, July 4: “People are needed to help sell balloons on the 4th of July before the Hinesburg parade in the morning and before the fireworks in the evening. All proceeds are used to help pay for the fireworks. Have fun selling beautiful balloons, and help make children happy! For details contact Roger Kohn at rkohn@kohnrathlaw.com.