By Jen McCuin

Happy spring from the Hinesburg Recreation Department (HRD). As we shift gears to warmer temperatures and more daylight, we’re also winding down some of our programs. On Wednesday, May 20, we celebrated HRD’s after-school piano lessons with Evan Allen, Rachel Lohia, and Brian Dykstra at the United Church of Hinesburg with an annual piano recital. Twenty piano students treated us to their favorite pieces, enjoying support from families, friends and community members who filled the sanctuary. The evening ended with much applause, flowers, pictures, and a reception with snacks and beverages. Congratulations to the performers for their commitment and effort: Addie Edling, Tula Edling, Zazoo Aunchman, Nell Goldstein, Thea Perry, Jack McClure, Scarlet Martin, Romeo Brown, Max Collier, Alex Collier, Hazel Kinlund, Leland Everitt, Hannah Powers, Quinn Zavadil, Cormac O’Neill, Ezra Beagley, Sienna Parent, Sully Wellman, and Ezra Mott. Best wishes to our eighth graders Alex and Max Collier, as they graduate and head to CVU.

Photos from the piano recital (click to view full images)

Also finishing up this season is our K-1-2 lacrosse program, which held their final practice on Sunday, May 31. Thanks to the coaching efforts from many of the CVU lacrosse players, our youngest players learned basics like passing, catching, cradling, ground balls, and shooting with Red Light, Green Light, Sharks and Minnows, Hungry, Hungry Hippo, and a version of musical chairs (thanks, Coach Ty). It was hard to decide who had more fun at these practices…the youngest or the oldest players. We are grateful for all the energy and attention that our teen coaches provided for the season and wish them the best for the playoffs – go Redhawks!

K-1-2 Lacrosse Program

Be sure to check out all the HRD offerings on our website. There’s still time to register for youth track and field, horse camps at Livery Stables, an Ultimate Frisbee camp, and golf camps this summer. Hinesburg Concerts in the Park start in mid-July.

Fourth of July Schedule:

Friday, July 3 – Hilly Hobble Foot Race

NEW this year, sign up beforehand at hinesburgrec.com

6 p.m. Hilly Hobble Foot Race check-in begins at Hinesburg Community School

6:30 p.m. 10K Race begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116

7 p.m. 5K Foot Race begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116

7:10 p.m. Kids’ 2K begins at Veteran’s Park, next to the former Good Times Cafe

Saturday, July 4 – July 4th Celebration

10 a.m. Parade assembly begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West (Route 116 will close at 10:45 a.m.). Register your float online to participate in the parade.

10:30 a.m. Judging begins

11 a.m. Parade starts at intersection of Route 116 and Buck Hill Road West, travels north through town, turns onto Mechanicsville Road, and ends at the Post Office

11 a.m. Lighthouse Baptist Church distributes water at 90 Mechanicsville Road and in front of Lantman’s during the parade

1 p.m. Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Community Alliance Church (in front of Hinesburg Nursery School on Route 116)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hinesburgh Public House lawn party and full-service restaurant

Noon-2 p.m. Rough Suspects band with Sean Greenwood will perform at the Town Common

Food vendors: Las Hermosas Tacos and Josh Leggett’s III B’s Ice Cream and treats

Additional Details

Grand Marshal: Roger Kohn

Theme: Red, White, Blue & 250th America!

There will not be a fireworks display behind HCS. A soaring price increase forced this unfortunate decision. Nonetheless, we will celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday in Hinesburg with much fanfare!