Above you will find the audio of the full holiday concert performed by the South County Chorus and the Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra under the direction of Rufus C. Patrick on Dec. 14 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg.

It is a gorgeous concert, and we hope you enjoy it in this form. Play it while you do your chores or drive in your car or when you finally slow down and just want to listen.

Below is a snippet – the opening Gloria – put in video format with pictures by The Record’s Cathy Ryan and Amber Hobbs, daughter of Dottie Schnure, a board member of both The Record and the Hinesburg Artist Series. She also made the recording (and sang).

Our thanks to all the musicians who spent so much time rehearsing and playing and, of course, to the audiences who made it all so worthwhile for the performers.



