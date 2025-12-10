By Prescott Nadeau

Hinesburg Fire Chief

As December arrives, our community leans into tradition – stringing lights, decorating trees, gathering for meals, and enjoying the warmth of the season. This year, we also pause to honor another tradition: the longstanding print edition of one of our local papers. For decades, The Record has delivered stories to kitchen tables, town offices, coffee shops, and the firehouse end table. Its printed pages have chronicled our triumphs, challenges, and moments of resilience.

While this may be its final print edition, we know the heartbeat of our community news will continue online. Just as fire and EMS services adapt to new technologies to keep people safe, our newspaper is evolving too –changing format but keeping its mission intact.

In that spirit of tradition and transition, the Hinesburg Fire Department shares a few reminders to help keep your holidays safe:

Holiday Fire Safety Tips:

Water your tree daily. Dry trees can ignite in seconds, turning a living room fire into a fully involved structure fire in under a minute.

Use lights wisely. Inspect cords for fraying, avoid overloading outlets, and turn off all decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

Be cautious with candles. Keep them at least 12 inches from anything that can burn, and never leave them unattended. Consider flameless candles for safer ambience.

Keep heating equipment clear. Maintain a three-foot buffer around space heaters and fireplaces, and have home heating systems cleaned and inspected annually.

Check your alarms. Ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed, functioning, and less than 10 years old. They remain your first line of defense.

As The Record trades ink for pixels, we’re reminded that while some traditions change, our commitment to community never does. The Hinesburg Fire Department thanks the paper’s staff, past and present, for being partners in keeping our town informed and safe. We look forward to continuing that partnership in the digital age.

From all of us at HFD, warm wishes for a safe, healthy, and fire-smart holiday season.