Who says you can’t enjoy a cold, foggy day in the woods? (Photo by Philip Werner)

By Philip Werner

Hinesburg Record columnist

I like to tell people that if you don’t hike in the rain in Vermont, you’re not going to do much hiking! As an avid hiker and backpacker, I’ve learned to embrace hiking in the rain and picked up a few tricks to make the experience more comfortable. I first learned them while hiking Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail in 2008 and continue to use them to this day, both here and abroad.

Tips for Hiking in the Rain

Rain jackets and rain pants won’t keep you perfectly dry all day. They’ll help keep you warm if you keep moving, but expect to get damp at times. Wear warm layers underneath your rain jacket. A light fleece or wool sweater helps keep you warm, even if it gets a little damp from perspiration or condensation inside your jacket. This is probably the most important tip on this list. Pick shoes that drain quickly. There is a pretty good chance that your feet will get wet even if you wear waterproof boots. especially when you step into a big puddle, and the water comes in over the top. In warmer weather, you’ll be more comfortable in running or hiking shoes designed to drain quickly. Line your backpack with a plastic garbage bag. This keeps your lunch, clothes, and electronics dry even if everything else gets wet. Pack a dry set of clothes or at least dry socks. Changing into dry clothes after your hike will help you feel much better. Take breaks in sheltered spots if you can. Use these moments to let your gear air out or to warm up. Apply Vaseline or lotion on your feet before the hike. This protects your skin from blisters and chafing caused by wet shoes and socks. Eat and drink regularly during your hike. Staying fueled and hydrated helps maintain your body heat. Adjust your pace if the weather is tough. It’s okay to slow down or shorten your hike rather than pushing through discomfort.

Final Thoughts

Getting wet on a rainy day hike isn’t fun, but it’s part of the outdoor experience. Learning to manage the rain can open up many more enjoyable hiking days than you might think. Remember, a little rain doesn’t have to ruin a great hike; sometimes, it just makes it more memorable.

Philip Werner is the founder of SectionHiker.com, a website about hiking and backpacking, now in its 19th year. He’s hiked and backpacked over 10,000 miles in the U.S. and U.K. and is on the board of directors of the Green Mountain Club. He recently moved to Hinesburg and can’t believe his good fortune to be so close to so many great outdoor recreational opportunities. His column appears monthly (and sometimes more often) in The Hinesburg Record.