Press Release from the Howard Center

Suicide is Vermont’s 9th leading cause of death, affecting people from all walks of life.

In recognition of September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Howard Center is dedicated to highlighting this critical issue. Fortunately, support and resources are available to help individuals—and their loved ones—who are grappling with suicidal thoughts.

Recognizing the Signs

Identifying the signs that someone may be contemplating suicide is essential for crucial early intervention. Some signals may be overt, such as open discussions about suicidal thoughts; other signs are more subtle. Being vigilant and recognizing the symptoms are critical, even when things appear to improve. If you observe any of the behaviors below, it's essential to reach out, regardless of how awkward or challenging it might seem. Your intervention could be lifesaving.

• Open discussion of suicidal thoughts or a desire to die.

• Sudden shifts from deep sadness to seemingly "back to normal" or upbeat

demeanor, possibly indicating acceptance of the decision to attempt suicide.

• Giving away cherished possessions or making farewell statements.

• Dramatic mood swings, increased use of alcohol or drugs, or social withdrawal.

Access to firearms in the home increases the risk of suicide

“In Vermont, where over half of suicides involve firearms, safe storage is a necessity and can save lives,” says Mark Margolis, Howard Center’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

Howard Center offers free firearm locks, while supplies last, which are available for pickup at 102 S. Winooski Ave. in Burlington, M-F from 8:30 am – 4 p.m. For more info, contact 802-488-6912.

Helpful Crisis Numbers

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available day or night:

• Howard Center First Call for Chittenden County: 802-488-7777 (Local).

• Mental Health Urgent Care walk-in care at 1 S. Prospect Street, Burlington M-F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for adults 18 or older.

• Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 9-8-8 (National).

• Crisis Text Line: Text "VT" to 741741 from anywhere in the USA, anytime, about any type of crisis (State/National).

• In immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Additionally, Howard Center offers a free resource guide, "Suicide Prevention Across the Lifespan," accessible at https://howardcenter.org/about-us/publications/. The guide provides suicide prevention information for anyone living or working in Chittenden County.

To learn more about suicide prevention, or to request copies of the guide, please call 802-488-6912 or email DevelopmentTeam@howardcenter.org.