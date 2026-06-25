The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Werner's avatar
Philip Werner
16h

Who paid the consulting firms fee? This isn’t just some snarky comment. I worked for many years as a highly paid consultant and let me assure you, our firm always concluded what the client wanted us to conclude. Just tell me, who paid these consultants?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
16h

In the movie 🍿🍿🎥, " The 🎓 Graduate", at his graduation 🎓 party 🎉 he is counseled by a man ♂️ about what career Ben should pursue. The man says, " I can tell you in one 🕐 word :: PLASTICS ‼️✌️🤠"

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Hinesburg Record · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture