By James Bruce

Hinesburg resident

I am opposed to the installation of an artificial turf field at CVUHS.

My concerns come as a tax-paying resident of Hinesburg, as a grandparent of five children in the elementary and middle school in Hinesburg, and as a PhD chemist.

I am concerned about:

the potential for PFAS / microplastic / heavy metal contamination of Hinesburg water supply

The potential cost for remediation of town water systems should they become contaminated (and fear that this cost will be borne by Hinesburg alone)

The cost and environmental impact for removal and replacement of the turf field in as few as eight years

The appearance of this as a “freebie” when it locks in future costs for replacement

The refusal of the turf company to submit samples for independent testing

the potential for harm to students: either from physical injury (NFL players have opposed the use of artificial turf) or from ingestion / inhalation of the various materials present in artificial turf

The limitations of testing and “safe” limits. Testing does not look at all PFAS compounds. Do we really have enough data to set a “safe” limit? Does testing include all potential heavy metal or other suspect carcinogens?

The use of highly polished sales brochures (and distribution of said in CVUHS) to position their products as safe using questionable science (referenced safety studies by authors with conflict of interest declarations, cherry picking studies, testing by a lab that I don’t consider to be actually independent)

I ask the school board to protect Hinesburg’s water supply and the safety of students by rejecting the proposal for artificial turf.

Do you have an opinion on the proposed gift of a $5.5 million artificial turf field? We want to hear from you regardless of your position on the issue. Send a letter to editor@hinesburgrecord.org and include your name and, for verification (not for publication) your address and phone number.