Mark Your Calendars: May 25.

The 2025 Memorial Day service. (Photo by Mary Jo Brace)

A community service to honor Hinesburg’s veterans will be held at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, at the Veterans Monuments at the corner of Route 116 and Silver Street, next to the former Good Times Café. The public is invited to attend to pay respects to our vets.

Habitat for Humanity Project takes big step

The Mechanicsville Road Habitat for Humanity project has been a hub of activity over the last few weeks – trees cut down, house gutted and then on Monday, May 11, the old house that was on the property was torn down. Habitat Project Manager Chris Lane was at the scene when the crew began to demolish the house and hall the remains away. Lane told The Record that Habitat hoped to get started right away on the foundation for the six-unit development, but they discovered they needed additional permits: state and local building permits. Lane said he hoped that wouldn’t take too long and work on building new housing could begin.