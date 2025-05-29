By The Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee

As everyone already knows, Vermont has a lack of housing, especially affordable housing. Our committee is charged with helping to increase affordable housing in Hinesburg.

In several of our prior articles, we have covered successful affordable housing projects. This month, instead of highlighting a housing project, we want to highlight HomeShare Vermont - an organization with an alternative approach to addressing housing needs that is very successful.

HomeShare works with two populations – hosts who would like to have someone live with them, and guests who are looking for affordable housing. The age range of hosts runs from 27 years to 99 years (avg. 72) and the age range of guests runs from 27 years to 81 years (avg. 49).

The majority of hosts are seniors. Potential hosts are people who wish to have additional support and/or don’t want to live alone. Other potential hosts include parents who want some help with childcare, adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, and people who need help with chores, such as cleaning, snow removal or driving.

Potential guests mainly are people who can’t afford market-rate rent, which could be $1,600 per month or more plus upfront outlays (first month, last month, and security payments). With HomeShare, the maximum rent allowed is $650 per month, and the average rent is $359. 25% of guests pay no rent at all. Guests are not asked to do any personal medical care.

HomeShare Vermont has a 42-year history. Although California started the home-share movement 52 years ago, not every state has a home-share program (for example, New Hampshire). Funding comes from the state and donations from non-profits and individuals – plus the annual fundraising Raffle between February and April. Over the last couple of years, matches with HomeShare Vermont have been breaking historic records.

And how does this all work in practice? HomeShare’s core process is a thorough, 2-way approach to address security as well as compatibility.

Naturally, most people would think a bit about having a stranger in their home. But by the time the core process is complete, the host and guest are no longer strangers. The core process consists of:

• initial applications, a deep vetting process for both host and guest, plus background checks and personal and professional references, and

• a 1-2-week trial match before guests give up their other housing.

• All of this is managed by case managers – who do the hard work up-front to find a successful match, and who stay connected with the host and guest as long as they are still a match.

Once a match is agreed, a contract is signed by the host and the guest to clarify expectations. The average length of matches is about 2 years, with some shorter matches to help the guest get through a particular issue, and other matches that keep going for years.

HomeShare periodically surveys the hosts and guests, and the responses are very positive. 100% of participants would recommend the program, 86% feel safer, and 82% feel happier. Hosts receive a variety of benefits, from companionship, potential additional income, the medical benefits of staying at home, and social and safety benefits from not living alone (particularly in an emergency). Guests benefit not only by being in a home that is affordable, but also by having companionship.

HomeShare Vermont mails out reports to the public regarding their various activities. Recently, they have highlighted two successful Hinesburg matches. In 2023, they highlighted hosts Brian and Gail and guest Addison under the headline “Happy Hinesburg Homeshare”. In 2024, host Miriam and guest Hannah were featured under the headline “Waltzing Into a Homeshare”.

Potential hosts might keep in mind that a number of assisted living sites are shutting down. Elsewhere, wait-lists for senior housing are long. HomeShare’s host-and-guest approach provides an option for living in one’s own home. In many ways, it seems like being in one’s own home is becoming a luxury.

HomeShare Vermont can be contacted at 802-863-5625. Their website is HomeShareVermont.org.