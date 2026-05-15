By John Kingston

Hello, my name is John Kingston. I will be running as an Independent to be your state representative here in Hinesburg (Chittenden District 4).

Why am I running?

I am running because I believe we can do better. We need to make progress on affordability and growth, and we need to do that in a fiscally responsible way. Vermont and our local communities are wonderful places to live, but they are at risk if we don’t take the necessary actions to protect them.

Why am I running as an Independent?

I have had a 40-plus-year business career, and I am a relative newcomer to elected office. I do not carry ideological baggage; I simply see that our legislature is not making the progress that needs to be made on key issues facing our communities and state. Addressing issues is more important than party. For me the harder path as an Independent is the right choice.

Please visit my website and reach out to me with any issues you wish to discuss. Over the coming weeks and months, you will see me around town or going door to door on your street. I will either be in my black Chevy Colorado or riding my bike. I look forward to having a meaningful dialogue with you, to gaining your trust and hopefully to earn your vote.

Thank you.

“Together … for an even better Vermont.”