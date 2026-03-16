Kelly Pasteris, candidate for the Chittenden District 4 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

(Note: Click the “article voiceover” above to hear Pasteris’ brief remarks in announcing her candidacy.)

By Geoffrey Gevalt

Record Staff

Kelsey Pasteris, a nurse who moved to Hinesburg in 2018, announced last week that she is a Democratic candidate for the Hinesburg seat in the Vermont House of Representatives: the seat now held by incumbent Rep. Phil Pouech, who has decided to step down.

Introduced by Pouech, Pasteris gave brief remarks to a packed audience at the United Church Community Room on Monday evening. After thanking Pouech for his guidance and support she told the group “a little bit about me.”

“My husband and my one-year-old son at the time, we just drove across the country from Washington state to make Vermont our new home.

“We [were] drawn to Vermont for the sense of community and the access to the outdoors and real landscapes while allowing me to continue my career as a nurse. We struggled to find daycare and housing, but got creative, which we learned is how most people survive in Vermont.

“For the past seven years, I’ve observed and experienced the uniqueness that comes with living in Vermont. And my biggest takeaway is that it doesn’t have to be this hard.

“So I’m running for Vermont state representative because when I see people working so hard to live in Vermont, I’m called to make it easier, to help us not just survive but thrive in Vermont. I want to hear the voices of Vermonters and make sure I address these concerns in the community and the state house.

“As a registered nurse for the past 13 years, I instinctively put my patients first. I see the state representative role very similarly. What is best for the people of Vermont, and how can I advocate for them?”

Candidate’s priorities

Pasteris said she has three priorities:

Healthcare: “As a nurse, I have seen what happens when people can’t get care early enough. We must invest in Vermonters getting care when they need it and where they need it:”

Continue investment in mental health;

Strengthen access to primary care; and

Improve health literacy so people can navigate care confidently.

Housing: “We must remove barriers, create incentives, and build housing where jobs, schools, and services already exist:”

Make it easier to build new houses and renovate existing buildings for housing;

Create incentives for renting to low- and middle-income Vermonters; and

Consider innovative housing models for senior living and workforce housing.

Keep communities whole: “Vermont works best when no generation is missing. We must incentivize young people to stay, encourage families to put down roots, and enable longtime Vermonters to age with dignity right in their community:”

Close the gaps that push young adults out – expand apprenticeships and trades programs;

Strengthen public schools and early childhood programs so families stay;

Support aging in place with the workforce, services, and infrastructure our communities need; and

Invest in local economic development that creates opportunity for every stage of life.

Pasteris said she undertook a visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with Vermont’s delegation and had a long “heart to heart” conversation with Vermont U.S. Rep. Becca Balint. She then helped with door-to-door canvassing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 election. She became convinced she needed to do something.

“Through conversations with dozens of people on their doorsteps, I realized that many eligible voters did not feel that their single vote mattered, despite their profound and impactful perspectives on issues. I … encouraged them to use their vote as their voice. I truly believe that each voice matters.”

The experiences “inspired me to get more involved politically, to strengthen a democracy that encourages people to share their stories. I want to represent my neighbors where policies are being made.”

Pasteris is a graduate of the 2025 Vermont Emerge program, a national initiative to train Democratic women candidates.

Phil Pouech speaks

At her launch, Pasteris thanked Pouech for his encouragement and support and said that recently they had a two-hour hike on the Russell Family Trails to discuss the legislature and her campaign.

State Representative Phil Pouech announces that he is stepping down at the end of his current term and endorsed Pasteris at her launch on Monday. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

In an interview, Pouech said his main concern was whether Pasteris, a nurse, could devote time away from work to tend to legislative duties. He came away from his discussions convinced that she would do fine.

He also explained that after 18 years of service as an elected official – four years as a legislator and 14 as a member of the selectboard – it was time to pass on leadership to the “next generation.” His main reason, though, was to spend more time with family, noting that one of his sons, Ezra, died several years ago and his two other children have health issues.

Speaking to the group gathered at Pasteris’s launch, Pouech thanked the crowd for their longtime support. (Below is audio of his remarks.)

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