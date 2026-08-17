Looking southwest from Route 116 at the construction work underway at the Haystack development. (Photo by Claire MacDonald)

By Claire MacDonald

Hinesburg Record Staff Reporter

Several development projects – which are expected to bring approximately 400 new housing units to Hinesburg – are moving along. Slowly.

Most large development projects coming to the village area have gone through their major approval processes with the town and completed their permitting processes. Some are currently under construction.

Most approvals were granted at the end of last year or early this year. Developers face a one-year expiration of the approvals if they haven’t started site work. Once site work begins, town planner Zach Nersinger said, there is essentially no clock on when the work must end.

Haystack Crossing

“They’re moving along slowly, but moving along,” Nersinger said. “Haystack has always been understood as a multi-year build-out.”

The project’s developer, GW Tatro Construction of Jeffersonville, Vermont, has been conducting earthwork since last spring.

“[It] doesn’t look like much, but there’s a lot of pipes in the ground for water and sewer and utilities. I think what’s next would be cutting in the roads,” Nersinger said.

Phase 1 of the project includes 176 units. If Phase 2 is advanced by GW Tatro for permitting, the number of units would increase to approximately 269.

Greg Tatro, the firm’s chief executive officer, noted that they do not plan to begin Phase 2 of the project until 50 percent of the housing is sold.

“We have a couple people looking at lots, but we haven’t sold anything yet,” he said. “I think once we get the paving done, it’ll probably pick up.”

Windy Ridge

The Riggs Meadow phase of the project, located off of Riggs Road, will feature four multifamily affordable buildings consisting of 36 dwelling units. Nersinger expects developer Champlain Housing Trust to begin site work this fall.

“I think [it] will come along pretty quickly, with the way CHT can mobilize and the way that funding is tied to a lot of their projects,” he said.

Lot 21 – adjacent to Riggs Meadow – is to consist of two affordable quadplex buildings under developer Habitat for Humanity. Final site plan approval of this portion of the project is still required from the Development Review Board.

Hinesburg Center 2

The final plat subdivision was approved by the DRB on Dec. 2, 2025, and includes 82 dwelling units – 14 of these affordable – and 9,500 square feet of office and retail space.

Site work has not yet begun.

“[It’s] going to be a bigger effort in terms of getting it all built at once because of the variety of structures there. A lot of multifamily [lots] are going in there, which is great to see,” Nersinger said. “I think once they get going, you’ll see a lot more progress pretty quickly.”

Habitat for Humanity

Pouring the foundation in late July at the Habitat for Humanity development on Mechanicsville Road. (Photo by Janice Osgood.)

Construction for two triplex buildings at 827 Mechanicsville Road began in July. They will all be affordable, for-sale units.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity is developing an affordable duplex building at 484/486 Mechanicsville Road. This will be on one of the lots created in Phase 1B of the Flying Tractor subdivision project.

“They’ll move quick. I would say with Habitat, you’re probably going to have people moving in next year,” Nersinger said.

Green Slate Subdivision

Commercial development underway across Hollow Road from Vermont Well & Pump and Clifford Lumber. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

This is a commercial development at the corner of Hollow Road and Route 116. The final plat and site plan approval were granted by the DRB on Jan. 20, 2026. for a two-lot subdivision featuring a 39,270 square foot building on Lot 1 and a 20,070 square foot building on Lot 2. Both lots are permitted for warehousing, contractor yard, and/or manufacturing use. Site work has begun.

Claire MacDonald is this year’s recipient of the Hinesburg Record Journalism Fellowship, a paid, part-time position. In June she graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in political science.