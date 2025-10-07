Lauren Lee Morrill, 63, died tragically on Saturday, October 4th, 2025. Born on August 14th, 1962 in Framingham, Massachusetts, Lauren was the daughter of Lindalee Hutchinson, Robert Doss and Alfred Parsons.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Norman Morrill Jr., her parents Robert Doss, Alfred Parsons, her in-laws Norman and Sue Morrill, and her brother Thomas Parsons. She is also survived by her children, Joshua Berg (with wife Jodi), Jessica Sparkes (with husband Andrew), Jeremy Morrill (with wife Kelly), Christina LaRose (with husband Jim), Sara Morrill (with partner Nate), Elisabeth DuPont (with husband Matt), and Autumn Morrill (with husband Dan). Lauren left behind ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with whom she took every chance she had to spend time with. Toni, Alisae, Kaleb, Isaiah, Sashie, Abby, Gabe, Natalia, Jaxon, Elijah, Liam, and Vayla, who were the joy of her life.

Lauren was predeceased by her mother Lindalee Doss and her mother-in-law Linda Murray.

Lauren had the most incredible faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and dedicated her life to learning His Word and being an amazing example of God’s love. Lauren spent the majority of her life building her wonderful family with Norman by her side, and took much pride in the family and life they built together.

Lauren also had a natural ability and talent when it came to photography, and loved the Vermont foliage season. You would often find her taking day trips to capture the beauty of God’s wonderful creation with friends and family. Lauren spent much of her time with her grandchildren and always had something fun planned, whether it was board games, sunny beach days, shopping trips, or a creeme just because.

Lauren was a faithful servant to her Lord, pursuing Him at all costs, and while she walked by faith when she was with us, she now walks by sight, resting at the feet of Jesus Christ. She entered into eternity hearing the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you a ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord. She will be greatly missed by so many, but we take comfort in knowing we will see her again in Heaven.

Funeral Services will be held at Brown McClay Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., 48 South Maple Street, Vergennes.

A celebration of life will follow at the Ferrisburgh Grange Hall, 3279 US-7 Ferrisburgh.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders that assisted during this tragedy.