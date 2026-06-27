By James Gelber

Hinesburg Resident

I am writing to express my strong support for Molly Gray for Lt. Governor. I have known Molly for about two years. I met her when she was the executive director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, a Vermont nonprofit dedicated to helping Afghan refugees in Vermont. I worked in Afghanistan years ago, was very impressed with many aspects of Afghan culture and was distressed and infuriated with our country’s abandonment of the country and particularly all the Afghans who risked their lives to assist us there. I joined the Alliance board in 2025 and am now the president of the board. (Let me say now that this letter is my opinion and not a statement for the Alliance.)

I was and remain very impressed with Molly’s leadership. She is hardworking, organized and knowledgeable. Equally, she is also incredibly empathetic and inspirational. Not many people combine both sides of leadership to that extent. As for organizational expertise: in the span of a few years Molly managed to grow the Alliance from a small driving education program into a statewide organization that has helped hundreds of new Vermonters access driver’s licenses, jobs, housing, immigration legal services and other essential social services.

As the Alliance’s director, Molly employed Afghans, building community and an office that was culturally and linguistically informed. Molly created an atmosphere of support and compassion, knowing the challenges of a new culture and that so many remain separated from family still in Afghanistan. Molly also cared deeply about protecting, and fighting for, the rights of those who risked everything for our government.

When President Trump tried to defund the Alliance, Molly raised the funds to keep it going. When ICE wrongfully detained an Afghan man, Molly rallied immigration attorneys and prevented his deportation. When Vermont ended SNAP (food assistance) for some Afghans, Molly worked with the legislature, attorneys and our Congressional delegation to get it reinstated and to raise funds for any shortfalls. She did this all while leading the organization, working with community partners, and caring day in and day out for every member of the Afghan community, ensuring they knew she had their back.

I know Molly will have the back of all Vermonters as Lt. Governor. I know she will use every tool at her disposal to help protect Vermonters from unlawful federal action, and she will fight every day for the needs of our communities. I’ve seen it firsthand.

Moreover, Molly’s intelligence, work ethic, acumen and empathetic heart are unparalleled and are exactly what we need in the years ahead.

I encourage all of you to vote for Molly Gray for Lt. Governor in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11, and to support her campaign in any other way available to you.