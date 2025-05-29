As a longtime educator and the parent of a child soon entering high school, I believe it's time for all Vermont schools to adopt a bell-to-bell phone-free policy. While the Champlain Valley School District (CVSD) is currently exploring this option, it’s a conversation we should be having in every district across the state.

This isn’t about restriction. It’s about offering students a much-needed break from the constant pull of their phones — a break that supports learning, relationships, and mental health during some of the most critical years of brain develop.m.ent.

Adolescents are still developing the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, impulse control, and emotional regulation. The prefrontal cortex doesn’t fully mature until the mid-20s. That means even the most responsible teenagers are biologically not equipped to manage addictive technology all day, every day.

And make no mistake — phones are addictive by design. A 2017 study in Educational Psychology found that students perform worse on tasks when a phone is simply present, even if not in use. The cognitive drain is real, and it adds up.

Some may argue that phones are essential for safety, but during emergencies, they can do more harm than good. Alert pings create confusion. Mass texts spread misinformation. Crisis teams rely on calm, coordinated plans — not a flurry of personal messages.

Then there’s what’s at stake socially and emotionally. School isn’t just a place to absorb information — it’s a training ground for life. Students need face-to-face interaction. They need to practice conflict resolution, empathy, and self-awareness. Phones, when ever-present, interrupt that essential work.

A phone-free school day isn’t about punishment. It’s about protection. It’s about creating an environment where students can focus, connect, and just be — without the relentless buzz of distraction.

Let’s trust students enough to set the boundaries they can’t yet set for themselves. And let’s trust that Vermont schools are capable of leading the way in putting wellbeing first.

We owe it to the next generation — to help them grow up whole, present, and truly connected.

–Peggy Dippen

