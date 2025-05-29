Concern for Cuts to Services

Over the past few months we have heard repeatedly that Trump and DOGE are attacking waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. Who can argue with making our government more efficient - or is something else going on? As a volunteer for both Age Well and RSVP AmeriCorps, I'm concerned what this means for the continuation of services to people in our community.

Let's focus on the impact on many older and/or disabled people who depend on services funded either directly or indirectly through the federal government. DOGE slashed an estimated 10,000 staff from the Department of Health and Human Services and dissolved the Administration for Community Living (ACL) which oversees funding for programs supporting older adults to remain healthy and independent. As a result, future funding is in jeopardy.

Meals on Wheels (MOW) is one of many essential programs that is impacted. Last year alone Meals on Wheels delivered thousands of nutritious and heart-healthy meals to older and/or disabled members in our community alone. MOW also provides a safety check as well as resources for other critical services. If you have a parent or grandparent who lives alone and who struggles with food preparation or insufficient nutrition, MOW is there to help. In addition to nutrition, the social connections provided by Meals on Wheels significantly reduce loneliness and isolation often experienced by the individuals served. As a MOW driver, I got to know the people on my route and often took time to listen and chat. There were also occasions when someone failed to answer the door, and the safety check protocols kicked in. On one such occasion, my intervention possibly saved a life. Other meal delivery people have had similar encounters. Due to our aging population, the need for services such as these continues to grow.

In Vermont MOW is funded through a combination of sources; however, there is a $7 million shortfall in government funding. Despite the increasing need, the state has level funded MOW in the 2026 budget. Trump's proposed budget cuts hundreds of millions of dollars from the Dept. of Health and Human Services, calling into question many programs; including Early Head Start, Head Start, Medicaid, etc. as well as Meals on Wheels.

The cuts to government spending weigh heaviest on the most vulnerable Americans while the wealthiest get the benefit of lower taxes. To quote Senator Sanders, “Trump's budget is breathtaking in its degree of cruelty.” What's next on the chopping block? Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare? What has happened to the ideal of government FOR THE PEOPLE as opposed to one whose main purpose is to serve the interests of the rich and powerful?

–Susan Rusten

Editor’s Note: How do you feel about all the cuts happening in Washington? What can we do to help people in our community who will be affected or who have already been affected? Comment below. Keep in mind our guideline: Respect. (To comment you need to subscribe and sign in.)