Featured Event

LCA’s Annual Party — Saturday, Oct. 18 — will be a Mountains to Mouth celebration of the natural, cultural, and landscape history of Monkton and portions of the Lewis Creek watershed. Join friends and neighbors for all or part of the day.

Location: Monkton Town Hall (92 Monkton Ridge) and other locations

In the morning (8-11AM), field trips will be led by experts to explore the geology, history, and wildlife of Monkton, and landscape painting will be offered along Lewis Creek. Registration required for field trips and painting.

The afternoon will begin at Monkton Town Hall with lunch and remarks from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM (lunch and refreshments provided or bring a picnic).

From 1:00-3:00 PM, enjoy children's activities and learn about pollinator gardens, local history, and best management practices on lake/stream side properties, and aquatic invasive species in local ponds at Monkton Town Hall.

NOTE: More details and field trip sign ups to come soon! Click here to check for updates.

Painting - "LaPlatte Sycamore" 20 x 28", watercolor, 2021 by Neil Berger