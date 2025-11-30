by Jill Andersen, Library Director

We would like to start by saying a word of thanks to the staff at the Hinesburg Record for being great supporters of the library over the years. We have always valued the wide variety of community news coverage and look forward to reading even more current features in The Weekly Record. Local news reporting is vital to the health of our democracy and we are so appreciative that this organization has found a way to carry on.

As 2025 comes to a close, the staff at Carpenter-Carse have been reflecting on a productive and rewarding year at the library. We look back with fondness on many fun events and projects and anticipate another adventurous year ahead. We hope you will join us for one of our December programs as we finish the year in festive style!

All Ages Events

Winter Solstice Storytelling and Gathering: Friday, Dec. 19, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this special holiday event where we’ll celebrate the return of the sun by gathering around the CCL indoor “campfire” for heart warming holiday tales, music and song, hot cider and cookies, and friends! No need to sign up, just bring your winter cheer and (if possible) some cookies to share!

Meet Elia the Therapy Dog: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2 - 3 p.m.

Elia the trained therapy dog will be joining us once a month to meet with patrons of all ages. Engaging with a therapy dog has been shown to have many physical and emotional benefits. Stop by to visit with Elia and bring some calm and relaxation to your day— she’d love to meet you! No registration required, but email alex@carpentercarse.org with questions.

Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org

Weekly Storytime: Tuesdays, December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun with picture books, songs, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment! Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, simple crafts or sensory play, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool aged children and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Music and Movement Storytime: Fridays, December 5 and 12, 9:30 a.m.

Carpenter-Carse is offering a new interactive early childhood program featuring instrument exploration, songs, fingerplays, dance and movement, and stories! Babies toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers can join us every Friday morning for moving, grooving, and fun! Like all library programs, this program is free and open to everyone. No registration required. No meeting on December 19.

Saturday Family Playtime: Saturdays in December, 10 a.m.

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up storytimes, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Thursdays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. A new session of D&D will begin with the new school semester in January. If your child is interested in participating in our Winter session of D&D, sign-ups begin on December 15th. Parents can email jen@carpentercarse on or after December 15 to reserve a spot.

STEM Explorers - Session 4: Unplugged Coding - Human Robots: Friday, Dec. 12, 3 - 4:15 p.m.

With Funding from the Vermont Space Grant Consortium, Carpenter-Carse Library is offering a series of monthly after-school programs for students in Kindergarten through grade 4 this semester, and this is our final session. STEM Explorers is taught by educator, Linda Segovia Wise, and you can learn more about this month’s themes and activities on our website. Families are asked to email jen@carpentercarse.org to inquire about available space in this month’s session.

Count-Down To The Holidays Children’s Craft Series: Wednesdays, Dec. 3 through 17, 2 - 3:15 p.m.

Get ready for the holidays with CCL after-school programming! Each session this month will be spent crafting handmade gifts for loved ones. To find out about availability of spots for children in K- grade four in this series contact jen@carpentercarse.org.

Middle School Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

We invite middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books (chapter books, memoirs, graphic novels) that are generally geared toward students in grades 6-8. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next! Email jen@carpentercarse.org to reserve your spot and receive all the necessary info to get started in this monthly club!

Family Drop-in Craft Session - Make a Pomander: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 1 - 2:15 p.m.

Deck the halls of your home with sweet smelling ornaments made from oranges and cloves! This is a fun craft for the whole family and we will provide all the materials. No need to sign up, just drop on by!

Adult Programs

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org

Hands and Needles: Mondays, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly program for a morning of creativity and conversation. No registration required.

Senior Meet-Up: Mondays, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? The Ed Sullivan Show? 8-Track Tapes? Then this meetup is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

If I Can Get Home This Fall- A Book Discussion with Tyler Alexander: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6 - 7 p.m.

CVU history and government teacher Tyler Alexander will be discussing his newly published book If I Can Get Home This Fall: A Story of Love, Loss, and a Cause in the Civil War. The book includes a timeless collection of elegantly written letters by a Vermont soldier (who served in the 6th VT Infantry and later became an officer in a Black regiment-the 19th US Colored Troops) to his wife throughout the course of four terribly long years. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the event. No registration required but email Alex with any questions.

Intro to Zentangle® Holiday Edition: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 6 - 8 p.m.

Join us for a festive Intro to Zentangle® class led by Certified Zentangle Teacher (CZT) Jamie Proctor-Brassard. In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll discover the calming and meditative art of Zentangle—an easy-to-learn drawing method that transforms simple, structured patterns into beautiful works of art. No prior experience or artistic skill is needed—just an open mind and a willingness to slow down, explore, and let your creativity flow. Inspired by the joy and coziness of the holiday season, this class will feature winter-themed tangles and designs perfect for cards, ornaments, or mindful moments amidst the bustle. You’ll learn the foundational Zentangle method step-by-step, using pen and paper to create intricate, one-of-a-kind patterns while finding peace in the process. Leave feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready to carry a bit of creative calm into your holiday season. Registration is required and space is limited. Please email alex@carpentercarse.org to register.

SongFarmers of Hinesburg: Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 - 8 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the SongFarmers during their monthly gathering and participate in this wonderful live music offering. Listeners are also welcome. Free and open to the public in the library’s community room, or outdoors as weather allows.

Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Meet with other readers at the library to discuss a mystery novel—ranging from cozy to gritty. Please email alex@carpentercarse.org to receive a copy of the book and to let us know you will attend.

Holiday Trivia: Friday, Dec. 12, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Join us for festive fun and holiday trivia. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided, you bring your competitive holiday spirit! There will be a prize for the winning team. Email alex@carpentercarse.org or stop by the library to register your team.

Gentle Yoga for Restful Evenings: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 7 - 8 p.m.

As the day winds down, come and soften into stillness. This hour of gentle yoga invites you to calm the body and quiet the mind through slow, restorative postures and steady, mindful breath. Together we’ll release the tension of the day, open space for ease, and prepare the body and spirit for a peaceful night’s sleep. All levels are welcome—no prior experience needed. Please bring a yoga mat, a pillow or bolster, and a blanket to create supportive shapes that invite deep rest and relaxation. Registration is required and space is limited. Please email alex@carpentercarse.org to register.