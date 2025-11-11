Library News

Carpenter-Carse Library would like to thank our dedicated group of patrons who have signed up to adopt authors. So far in 2025, these folks have donated over $800 toward new books for the library’s collection. This kind of support helps us maximize our book budget and diversify our collection. There are many more authors able to be adopted (for both adult and youth books!), so if you would like to join this distinctive group, please get in touch. Find out more about the program at carpentercarse.org/adopt-an-author.

Thanks to this program, the following titles are arriving at the library soon: The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly, King’s Ransom by Janet Evanovich, The Black Wolf by Louise Penny, Blown Away by Stuart Woods and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper by Jeff Kinney. Let us know if you would like to place one of these on hold – the adopter is first to borrow of course, but we will add you to the waiting list.

November Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org

Weekly Storytime: Tuesdays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, and 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun with picture books, songs, movement, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment! Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, simple crafts or sensory play, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool aged children and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Saturday Family Playtime: Saturdays in November at 10 a.m.

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up storytime, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Thursdays, Nov. 6, 13, and 20, from 3-4:30 p.m.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. While we have reached our current cut-off point for sign-ups, if your child is interested in joining the waitlist, please contact jen@carpentercarse to reserve a spot.

STEM Explorers – Session 3: Take It to the Limit with Candy Math: Friday, Nov. 14, from 3-4:15 p.m.

With funding from the Vermont Space Grant Consortium, Carpenter-Carse Library is offering a series of monthly after-school programs for students in kindergarten through grade four during the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year. Each session of this playful and curiosity-driven program will be taught by educator Linda Segovia Wise, and you can learn more about each month’s themes and activities at carpentercarse.org/all-programs/stem-explorers. Families are asked to email jen@carpentercarse.org to inquire about available space in this month’s session.

Count-Down to the Holidays Children’s Craft Series: Wednesdays, Nov. 19-Dec. 17, from 2-3:15 p.m.

Get ready for the holidays with CCL after-school programming. The first session of this four-week series will focus on creating a countdown calendar full of treats to track the days till your holiday of choice, and each consecutive session will be spent crafting handmade gifts for loved ones. To sign up contact jen@carpentercarse.org or visit the circulation desk.

Middle School Book Club: Thursday, Nov. 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

We invite middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books (chapter books, memoirs, graphic novels) that are generally geared toward students in grades 6-8. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next. Email jen@carpentercarse.org to reserve your spot and receive all the necessary info to get started in this monthly club.

CCL Adult Programs November

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org

Hands and Needles: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly program for a morning of creativity and conversation. No registration required.

Senior Meet-Up: Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? The Ed Sullivan Show? 8-track tapes? Then this meetup is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Meet with other readers at the library to discuss a mystery novel – ranging from cozy to gritty. Please email alex@carpentercarse.org to receive a copy of the book and to let us know you will attend.

DIY Zen Gardens: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7-8 p.m.

Find your Zen with a homemade miniature Zen garden. We’ll provide all the supplies to make your own mini tabletop Zen garden to help keep you centered throughout the busy holiday season. Registration is required and spots are limited. Email alex@carpentercarse.org or stop by the library to register.

Meet Elia the Therapy Dog: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2-3 p.m.

Elia, a trained therapy dog, will be joining us once a month to meet with patrons of all ages. Engaging with a therapy dog has been shown to have many physical and emotional benefits. Stop by to visit with Elia and bring some calm and relaxation to your day – she’d love to meet you. No registration required, but email Alex with questions.