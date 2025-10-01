Linda Adams, 75, passed on September 16, 2025, leaving this world much the same way she lived in it—quietly determined and deeply loved.

Linda loved simple joys: the woods, the hum of a good country song, a Sunday afternoon NASCAR race, and a freshly mowed lawn with her garden in bloom. She could take a worn-out bench and make it beautiful again, tile a kitchen like a pro, or build doll furniture sturdy enough to last generations—all gifts she shared with her grandchildren.

To describe Linda is to say she was classic, modest, stoic, frugal, warm, and determined. She found meaning in hard work, joy in small pleasures, and love in family. Those who knew her will carry her spirit forward—in every project finished with care, every garden tended, and every moment of steadfast love shared.

Her story took an important turn when she went to work for IBM, where she met the love of her life, Howard Adams. Together they built nearly 50 years of marriage, raising two sons, Eric and Scott, and later doting on their grandchildren, Ryan and Natalie. Family was always at the center of her world.

The second half of Linda’s life was no less full. She worked at Greer’s Dry Cleaning as a presser and later at Revision Eyewear, where she took immense pride in ensuring the glasses she helped create would serve U.S. troops well. Whatever the task, she gave it her trademark mix of skill, pride, and quiet dedication.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Marjorie (Place) Clark; her beloved husband, Howard; her sisters, Caroline Bell, Joyce Owens, and Betty Rouse; and her brothers, Kiland (Sonny), Wayne, Gary, and Nelson Clark. She leaves behind her sister, Judy Irish, her brother, Al Clark, her sons, her daughters-in-law, Heather (Burritt) Adams and Amy Paquette, her treasured grandchildren, and more nieces and nephews than anyone could easily count.

A celebration of her life will be held at Buck Ridge Barn (Hinesburg) on 11/8/25 from 12-3 after a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to Audubon Vermont.