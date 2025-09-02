Press Release

Lund recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees. They are Adam Bunting of Williston, Erin Regan of Hinesburg, and Chris Yager of Williston. The agency, which provides adoption, clinical treatment, and parent child center services to families across the state, is critical to strengthening Vermont families and creating a stronger Vermont community.

“The strength of Lund’s work is rooted in our community – and our board members are a powerful reflection of that,” shared Liz Gamache, Lund’s President and CEO. “We’re so pleased to welcome our newest board members. Their insight and dedication will help guide Lund’s work in meaningful ways, ensuring that our programs continue to meet the needs of Vermont’s children and families.”

Adam Bunting

Adam Bunting was named Superintendent of the Champlain Valley School District in 2024, after nearly 25 years as an educator in Vermont. He began his career at Champlain Valley Union High School as an English teacher and House Director before becoming Principal of Montpelier High School (2012–2015) and then returning to CVU to serve as Principal (2015–2024). Adam’s work in education has been featured in Edutopia, Principal Leadership, and The Courage to Teach, and he’s presented at conferences for the Coalition of Essential Schools and the League of Innovative Schools. In 2018, Adam was named Vermont Principal of the Year. His leadership extends beyond CVU, as he served on the Governor’s Opioid Coordination Council, the Vermont Voices Project, the Vermont Principals’ Association, and the New England Secondary Schools Coalition. He holds an M.Ed. from Harvard Graduate School of Education and a B.A. in English and Education from Connecticut College.

Outside of work, you can find Adam writing, coaching one of his two daughters, fishing, running, eating Doritos, or making valiant (however feeble) attempts at playing baseball in a senior league.

Erin Regan

Erin is currently the Corporate Engagement Manager at United Way of Northwest Vermont. In this role, Erin works on developing new corporate relationships to leverage sponsorship and corporate gifts to support United Way programs. As a born and raised Vermonter, Erin is passionate about connecting the community to resources that will enhance their quality of life and the lives around them. Her passion for fundraising began in her youth and has been her professional path for almost nine years. Prior to her role at the United Way, she was the Director of Development at ANEW Place, where she created the Celebration of Trees fundraising event; raising over $85,000 in the two years of its existence, which supported the agency’s efforts in helping adults experiencing homelessness in Chittenden County. She started her nonprofit path in the fall of 2016 at the American Cancer Society as a Community Manager, supporting volunteer-led events in various parts of Vermont, such as Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. As a person in long-term recovery from alcohol, she is interested in sharing her insights regarding substance misuse and recovery. Erin lives in Hinesburg and in her free time, she enjoys hiking Mount Philo, binging on HGTV, watching sports, learning languages, traveling domestically and internationally, and being outdoors with her wife and dog.

Chris Yager

Chris Yager is a seasoned technology leader with nearly 30 years of experience leading software engineering organizations and currently serves as Head of Engineering at Upside. His expertise lies in scaling teams and systems through empowerment, thoughtful process design, and organizational transformation. He has served on multiple Vermont boards, including the Vermont Technology Alliance and the Catamount Outdoor Family Center, and has deep personal ties to Lund and its mission. Outside of work, you can find Chris in the woods (often off-trail, on purpose), playing board games, and going on spirited (and occasionally ridiculous) adventures with his family.

About the new members, Darren Springer, Lund’s chair of the board of trustees, shared, “Adam, Erin and Chris all bring strong professional experience, community involvement, and passion for Lund’s mission to our board. We are grateful for their willingness to serve, and look forward to drawing on their expertise to support Lund going forward.”

About Lund

Lund helps children thrive by empowering families to break cycles of poverty, addiction, and abuse. Lund offers hope and opportunity to families through education, treatment, family support and adoption. Lund is a member agency of the United Way of Northwest Vermont. For more information, please contact lundvt.org.