It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Lynn Waller Camara, who left us unexpectedly while hiking with a dear friend on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Born in Burlington, Vermont, Lynn brought light, wisdom, and compassion into the lives of all who knew her. She was 57 years old, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.

Lynn’s greatest joy in life was her two children, Safi and Abe Camara. She was their biggest fan, their fiercest advocate, and their most loyal supporter. Whether on the sidelines of soccer, lacrosse, or basketball, Lynn never missed a game. She cheered with unwavering pride, celebrating not just their athletic gifts but the values of teamwork, dedication, and kindness they carried onto the field and court. Her presence at every practice, match, and tournament became a source of inspiration—not only for her children, but for every parent and player who witnessed the way she showed up, heart first, in all that she did.

Lynn dedicated her professional life to supporting and guiding young people. As a counselor in the Champlain Valley School District at Hinesburg Community School and most recently at Williston Central School, she dedicated herself to creating safe and nurturing spaces where students felt seen, heard, and valued. Known for her empathy, insight, and ability to find the right words in any situation, Lynn left a lasting imprint on countless lives. Her students, colleagues, and community will remember her not only for her professionalism but for her humanity.

A lifelong learner, Lynn excelled academically. She graduated from Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School and went on to earn her degree from Skidmore College. She later pursued graduate studies, completing an MBA in Art History at the University of Iowa and a degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Antioch University. Her passions extended far beyond her career—she was an avid reader, a lover of travel, and someone who found deep joy in African dance, culture, and art.

Lynn is survived by her children, Safi and Abe Camara; her husband, Simbo Camara; her mother, Debbie K. Ramsdell; and her brother, Seth N. Waller. She was predeceased by her father, Arnold D. Waller, in 2003. She leaves behind an extended family of colleagues, friends, and students whose lives are forever enriched by her presence.

A memorial service will be held in Lynn’s honor on Saturday, September 20, from 1–4 p.m. at Holly Hall in Bristol, VT. All are welcome to gather in remembrance of her life, her laughter, and the love she gave so freely.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support her children’s future at the GoFundMe Link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-lynn-by-supporting-safi-and-abe.

Lynn was one of the most empathetic and genuinely caring people to ever walk this earth. She meant what she said, and she said what she meant. She will be remembered for her integrity, her kindness, her love for her family, and her gift for making every person feel valued. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her children and in the memories of all those fortunate enough to have known her.