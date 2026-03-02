Hours:

Monday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location:

69 Ballards Corner Road, Hinesburg, VT

Contact Info:

www.carpentercarse.org

library@carpentercarse.org

802-482-2878

Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org.

Weekly Storytime: Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 9:30 a.m.

Join the fun with picture books, songs, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment. Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, simple crafts or sensory play, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool aged children and their caregivers. No registration is required.

Music and Movement Storytime: Fridays, March 13, 20, and 27, 9:30 a.m.

Carpenter-Carse is offering an interactive early childhood program featuring instrument exploration, songs, fingerplays, dance and movement, and singable stories! Babies toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers can join us every Friday morning for moving, grooving, and fun! Like all library programs, this program is free and open to everyone. No registration required.

Saturday Family Playtime: Saturdays in March at 10 a.m.

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up storytimes, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes. No registration required.

Read to a Dog: Tuesdays, March 3 and 17, 3-4 p.m.

If you’d like to practice your reading skills, drop in at the library every other Tuesday after school to read to Ivy the Bassett Hound, a certified therapy dog. There’s no need to sign up, just head to the children’s library and pick out a favorite book to share with Ivy!

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Thursdays in March, 3-4:30 p.m.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. If your child is interested in participating in our Winter session of D&D, parents can email jen@carpentercarse to reserve a spot.

MineCRAFT After-School Club: Wednesdays, March 4-April 8, 2-3:15 p.m.

Join us for a Minecraft themed after-school club. In this screen-free program, we will do Minecraft themed activities and crafts and share our favorite Minecraft tips and tricks. If your child would like to see what an afterschool program at CCL is like, contact jen@carpentercarse.org to sign up for a time to drop in and join us during one of our MineCRAFT club sessions.

Little Hands Can Make Big Changes: Friday, March 6, 3-4:15 p.m.

Sometimes it feels as though big problems can only be solved by adults but young activists have been changing the world for generations! This program aims to inspire kids in their own advocacy by learning about some young activists that came before them and creating a mural of change to be displayed in the library. Please email jen@carpentercarse.org or see the circulation desk to sign up.

Ring in Spring: March 21, 1-2 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of spring by making an up-cycled windchime. We will provide all necessary materials but feel free to bring in anything that clinks or clangs (i.e. old jewelry, keys, buttons, spoons, etc…) to incorporate into your windchime. Kids of all ages are welcome to this program. However, we ask that anyone younger than second grade be accompanied by an adult. Please email jen@carpentercarse.org or see the circulation desk to sign up.

Middle School Book Club: Thursday, March 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

We invite middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books (chapter books, memoirs, graphic novels) that are generally geared toward students in grades 6-8. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next. Email jen@carpentercarse.org to reserve your spot and receive all the necessary info to get started in this monthly club.

Adult Programs

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org

Hands and Needles: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly program for a morning of creativity and conversation. No registration required.

Senior Meet-Up: Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? The Ed Sullivan Show? 8-track tapes? Then this meetup is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

RAFT VT Presentation: Wednesday, March 4, 6-7 p.m.

The Recovery After Floods Team serves Richmond, Hinesburg and Huntington. RAFT is committed to assisting the community in disaster preparedness, mitigation efforts, immediate response and clean up, long term rebuilding, 1:1 support, and building a more disaster resilient community. Join us to learn about disaster preparedness and how we can create a more disaster resilient community. No registration required but email alex@carpentercarse.org with questions.

Reminisce & Connect: A Community Series for Creative Reflection – Mondays, March 9-30 from 3-4 p.m.

This four-part workshop for adults 60-plus offers a welcoming space to pause, connect, and celebrate the richness of our lives. Led by local community doula and author Francesca Arnoldy.

Together, we’ll take time to reflect on the memorable moments, people, places, and sources of joy that have shaped who we are – through gentle conversation, thoughtful writing, and creative activities.

While the themes we cover may be heartfelt, the atmosphere will be supportive and enjoyable.

You can expect:

Guided conversations to spark memories and insights

Reflective writing to capture what matters most

Multi-media collaging for creative expression

No writing or artistic background needed – just a bit of curiosity and openness. You’ll leave with a meaningful keepsake along with a renewed sense of connection to your life stories.

We will be offering two sessions: Mondays, March 9-30, from 3-4 p.m.; or Wednesdays, May 13-June 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

There is no fee but spots are limited. Email alex@carpentercarse.org or stop by the circulation desk to register. These workshops are made possible by a generous grant from the Vermont Arts Council.

Puzzle Race: Friday, March 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Do you love puzzles? Then put together a team of up to six people and join us for a Puzzle Race. The team that can assemble their 500-piece jigsaw puzzle the fastest will win a prize. Registration is required and spots are limited. Email alex@carpentercarse.org or stop by the library to register.

Planning the Edible Garden with Julie Rubaud of Red Wagon Plants: Wednesday, March 25, 6-7 p.m.

Join us for an edible garden planning workshop with Julie Rubaud, founder of Red Wagon Plants. She’ll guide you in choosing crops, timing plantings, and setting up your garden to grow abundant, healthy food all season long. No registration required but email alex@carpentercarse.org with questions.