Hours:

Monday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location:

69 Ballard’s Corner Road, Hinesburg, Vermont

Contact Info:

www.carpentercarse.org

library@carpentercarse.org

802-482-2878

May News

Here at the library, community is at the center of everything we do. Whether it is choosing a new book to bring to the library shelves, planning an after-school program for youth, or improving the library’s accessibility, our goal is always to meet our community’s needs. The high-quality, free programming that we offer is meant to inform, entertain, enlighten, and engage. The wide variety of materials we provide allows our patrons to follow their curiosity and encounter new ideas. If you haven’t visited in a while, May is an ideal month to stop by. There is something for everyone on our program calendar, and our Children’s Reading Garden has plenty of comfy seats and sunny spots to welcome you!

Speaking of community, we have had a fantastic turnout at the tile-making workshops for our Community Art Project! 51 community members have contributed so far and we are hoping for an additional 61 participants. Drop in during one of the remaining workshops listed below and add your special touch to this unique and meaningful project:

Saturday, May 2nd, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2nd, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 11th, 6-7 p.m.

Thanks to a generous donation from a patron and the hard work of our amazing volunteer, David, we have 4 new book displays in our youth areas. We love how much these enhance the look of the library and give us even more space to showcase interesting books. We are very grateful.

Please note the following upcoming closures:

CCL will be closing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, for building maintenance.

Closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Closed Monday, June 1, so staff may attend the Vermont Library Conference.

Youth Happenings at Carpenter-Carse Library

For more information about any of these programs contact jen@carpentercarse.org.

Join the fun and learning on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for picture books, songs, movement, and rhymes that are designed to promote early language, fine motor, and pre-literacy skills in a friendly environment! Each week we will finish up Storytime with snacks, coffee for the adults, a simple craft or sensory activity, and book browsing. Storytime is designed for babies, toddlers, and preschool/kindergarten aged children and their caregivers, and no registration is required.

Music and Movement Storytime - Fridays at 9:30am

CCL is offering an interactive early childhood program featuring instrument exploration, songs, fingerplays, dance and movement, and stories! Babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers can join us every Friday morning for moving, grooving, and fun! Like all library programs, this program is free and open to everyone. No registration required.

Saturday Family Playtime - Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. (no meeting on May 30)

Young children and their caregivers are invited to join us in the library community room every Saturday morning for play time, pop-up stories, and socializing. Coffee and tea will be provided for adults, and families can browse for books afterwards. Library staff will provide a rotating selection of activities and play themes.

Each week library volunteers work with students in grades 4-8 in learning the basics of Dungeons and Dragons, including character creation, understanding game mechanics, and how to work together to create and play in their own campaigns. If your child is interested in participating in our Winter session of D&D, parents can email Jen to reserve a spot.

Sign up to hear a story about pet adoption, have a puppy-themed snack, and choose your own puppy stuffy to take home. Every participant can also make a new collar for their puppy and decorate a pet carrier! This program is designed as a drop-off event for kids in Kindergarten to 4th grade. This is also a great program to join if you are going into Kindergarten next year and want to test out after-school programs with a parent! Please email Jen to sign up.

Read to a Dog - Tuesdays, May 5 and May 19, 3-4 p.m.

If you’d like to practice your reading skills, drop in at the library every other Tuesday after school to read to Ivy the Basset Hound, a certified therapy dog. There’s no need to sign up, just head to the children’s area of the library and pick out a favorite book to share with Ivy!

After-school Garden Crafts - Wednesdays, May 6-27, 2 - 3:15 p.m.

Join us for our May after-school programming where we will create fun and functional art for your garden, backyard, or any outdoor space! Projects include making sun catchers, bug hotels, and more! Please contact Jen to sign up.

Springtime Craft: Painting Pots and Planting Seeds - Saturday, May 9, 12 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of gardening and crafting! In this program, we will paint flower pots and plant some seeds. Kids of all ages are welcome to this program, however we ask that anyone younger than 2nd grade be accompanied by an adult. Please email Jen or visit the circulation desk to sign up.

Middle School Book Club - Thursday, May 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Middle school students who are interested in reading and discussing all kinds of books that are generally geared toward students in grades 6 - 8 are invited to join this club. Students will receive each month’s book from the library then meet on the third Thursday of the month to engage in a fun discussion, eat snacks, hang out with friends, and decide what to read next! Email Jen to reserve your spot.

Adult Programs

For more information about any of these programs contact alex@carpentercarse.org.

Hands and Needles - Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bring whatever project you’re working on (quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc.) to this weekly adult program for a morning of creativity and conversation.

Do you remember rotary phones? Bike riding without helmets? Then this meet-up is for you. Come gather and talk, schmooze and kvetch, share and laugh with other seniors. Coffee and tea will be provided. No registration required.

Korean Lotus Flower Lantern Workshop - Wednesday, May 6, 6:30-8 p.m.

Join us to create your own lotus lantern, symbols of purity and resilience in Korea. We’ll also watch a short cultural film about Korea. Presented by the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project. Registration required. Email Alex or stop by the circulation desk to register.

Folk Jam - Thursday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country, and folk music? Come join the SongFarmers during their monthly gathering and participate in this wonderful live music offering. Listeners are also welcome. Free and open to the public in the library’s community room, or outdoors as weather allows.

Mystery Book Group - Wednesday, May 13, 12:30-1:30pm

Meet with other readers at the library to discuss a mystery book—ranging from cozy to gritty. Please email Alex to receive a copy of the book and to let us know you will attend.

Reminisce & Connect: A Community Series for Creative Reflection - Wednesdays, May 13 - June 3, 6:30-8 p.m.

This 4-part workshop for adults 60+ offers a welcoming space to pause, connect, and celebrate the richness of our lives. Presented by local community doula and author, Francesca Arnoldy. Together, we’ll take time to reflect on the memorable moments, people, places, and sources of joy that have shaped who we are—through gentle conversation, thoughtful writing, and creative activities. While the themes we cover may be heartfelt, the atmosphere will be supportive and enjoyable!

There is no fee but spots are limited. Email Alex or stop by the circulation desk to register.

These workshops are made possible by a generous grant from the Vermont Arts Council.

Virtual Birding Workshop - Friday, May 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join Audubon Vermont and your local library for a workshop all about your local birds. Learn tips for identifying birds, explore birding-related tools, get suggestions for local places to look for birds, and ask all of your bird questions. This program is free to participate in. You can access the workshop through participating libraries or from home by registering here.

CCL will be hosting a screening at the library in the Community Room. No registration required but email Alex with questions.

Korean Traditional Knot Workshop - Tuesday, May 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Join us to make a bracelet or key ring using traditional Korean knotting techniques. We’ll also learn how traditional Korean decorative knots are used in clothing, accessories, and daily life in Korea. Presented by the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project. Registration required. Email Alex or stop by the circulation desk to register.

Although long recognized as the “Green Mountain State,” Vermont’s hillsides were once nearly completely bare. By the 1880s, unsustainable logging and farming practices had decimated its once-dense forests, with enormous environmental consequences. Local author Robert Mello’s new book, When the Trees Came Back: The Great Battle to Save Vermont’s Forests, tells the story of how a group of dedicated advocates, citizens, and lawmakers turned the tide at the dawn of the 20th century. Join us as he explains how their efforts contributed to the remarkable recovery of Vermont’s forests and provides lessons for protecting our forests in an uncertain future. No registration required. Contact Alex with any questions.