A red, white, and blue wreath was placed, to honor the men and women who served in various wars.

By Peg Cioffi

In spite of overcast skies and a few raindrops, the Memorial Day Service on May 25 was well attended. Approximately sixty-five people gathered at the Veterans’ Monuments to honor men and women living and dead and to show gratitude for the dedication of members of the police force, fire department and First Response Unit.

Scoutmaster Norm Smith and his troop

Boy Scout Troop 692 opened the ceremony with the presentation of the colors and then led the Pledge of Allegiance. All present joined in singing The Star-Spangled Banner accompanied on guitars by Michelle Keller, Joe Cribari and John Penoyar. A red, white, and blue wreath was front and center to honor the service men and women of the various wars.

Musicians Joe Cribari, Michelle Keller and John Penoya

Troop 692 Scoutmaster Norman Smith began and oversaw the ceremony. He gave a brief explanation of the origin and meaning of Memorial Day. He noted that we remember the men and women who have sacrificed their lives that we might live in freedom and we also honor their families who mourn their loss. He continued by acknowledging all those who have served in the military, the police and fire departments, and as first responders.

Bouquets of Remembrance were then laid at the base of each of the monuments. John Mead laid a bouquet at the base of the WWI and WWII monument. John is the son of World War II veteran Leonard (Johnny) Mead and nephew of Dwight Eddy, recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

John Mead laying flowers at the base of the WWI and WWII Memorial

Mike Gately laying flowers at the base of the Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm Memorial

Michael Gately laid a bouquet at the Korean and Vietnam Wars and Desert Storm conflict monument. Michael spent forty years in the United States Army and National Guard. He was Brigadier General in the Army National Guard and retired as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard in 2008.

Scout Jackson Telstone did an excellent reading of “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae. This was followed by all joining in to sing America the Beautiful. Rev. James Zucarro of St. Jude’s Church then offered a Memorial Day prayer.

In the Spirit of 76, Scoutmaster Smith mentioned that the World War I and World War II monument was dedicated on Memorial Day 1950 and is 76 years old this year. The monument was given to the town by Roy L. Patrick, a Burlington businessman and native of Hinesburg.

Since we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country, we remembered the eight Hinesburg soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War and are buried in various Hinesburg cemeteries. The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783. Hinesburg was already a town during these years, having been incorporated June 24, 1762.

Scout Samuel Desilva presented information about these eight Revolutionary War soldiers.

In the O’Neil Road Cemetery is Zachariah Curtis, born in 1757. He would have been 19 in 1776 and in his 20s during the war. An inscription on his stone reads, “He served his country faithfully and died in hope of a glorious resurrection.” He died in 1839 at the age of 82.

Captain John Norton is buried in the Silver Street Cemetery which is “Sacred to the memory of Captain Mead.” Norton was born in 1735 and would have been 41 in 1776. It is interesting that a middle-aged man took up the cause to fight during the War for Independence. He died in 1805 at the age of 70.

In the Gilman Road Cemetery is Captain Isaac Bostwick, who was born in 1740 and would have been 36 in 1776. He died in 1807 at age 67.

Nathaniel Chaffee is buried in the Calkins-Mcdonough Cemetery on Route 116. He was born in 1757 and would have been 19 in 1776. He died in 1826 at age 69.

General N. Leavenworth is buried in the Village Cemetery West Hill. He was born in 1761 and would have been 15 in 1776. He died in 1849 at the age of 88.

Dea. Oliver Post is buried in the Village Cemetery East Hill. He was born in 1746 and during the Revolutionary was stationed at a fort on the Susquehanna River near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He was 30 years old in 1776 and died in 1816.

George Palmer is buried in the Barker Cemetery South Side and noted as “A soldier of ‘76.” He was born in 1741 and would have been 35 in 1776. He died in 1836 at the age of 95.

Levi Benedict served in the Revolutionary War. He was with the Connecticut Militia with Gillette Company. He died in 1803.

Scoutmaster Smith continued the program by remembering with gratitude our veterans living and dead from all wars fought during our country’s history. He noted that we also salute all branches of our armed services who have protected us and kept us safe. Scoutmaster Smith concluded with a hope for peace and an end to all wars.

Daniel Silverman then played Taps followed by the singing of The Battle Hymn of the Republic. The service concluded with the Retiring of the Colors by the Scouts.

All veterans present at the service were acknowledged and asked to gather in front of the monuments for a photo.

Hinesburg Veterans in attendance: Reginald Robinson, Frank Koss, Ed McGuire, Marshal Delaire, Mike Gately, Steve Aube, Gene Giroux, Len Duffy, and Roger Donegan.

We would like to thank our community participants, Troop 692 Boy Scouts, our musicians and all who participated in the Memorial Day Service. Also, a special thank you goes out to Norman Smith for leading the Memorial Day service.

It is hoped that the Memorial Day commemoration will continue to be an annual event which goes all out to honor our veterans and community service organizations.

Fire department members and Boy Scout Troop 692