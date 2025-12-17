By Prescott Nadeau

Fire Chief

Last week, on Dec. 11, the Hinesburg Fire Department responded to Huntington for a reported chimney fire. Upon arrival, crews from Huntington and Hinesburg discovered that the incident involved a waste oil heating unit. The occupant had already extinguished the fire using a dry chemical fire extinguisher prior to our arrival.

Because these units contain concealed components – including a 90-degree elbow, ridge cap, and internal piping – firefighters disassembled portions of the system to ensure the fire had not extended beyond what was visible.

After confirming there was no fire traveling through the piping or back into the heating unit, the building was safely turned back over to the occupant. The homeowner had already contacted the unit manufacturer and arranged for service before placing the unit back into operation.

So many things went right on this call:

Immediate 911 notification: The homeowner called 911 as soon as the fire was discovered – there was no delay in getting firefighters on the road.

Proper fire extinguisher use: A fire extinguisher was readily available, the homeowner knew where it was, how to use it, and – most importantly – when to stop and exit the structure.

Proactive maintenance: The unit had been recently addressed, and the owner had already been in contact with maintenance technicians days prior, with service scheduled in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.

While the exact cause will likely be identified during follow-up service (we are not fire investigators), what we can say is that this incident could have ended very differently without the homeowner’s quick thinking and preparedness.

If you’re reading this and wondering:

“Do I have the correct fire extinguisher in my home?”

“How do I know when to use one versus when to evacuate?”

“How do I properly use a fire extinguisher?”

Please reach out to your neighborhood firefighters or email info@hinesburgfd.org. We’re always happy to help.

Hinesburg firefighters are proud to serve our community and appreciate being called to assist our mutual aid partners – who are always there when we need them. Stay safe.