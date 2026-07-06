The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
27m

If the harmonica is so hard to play, how come 🫴 Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen can play it with no hands 👋👋❓❓‼️

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