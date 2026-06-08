This is another in our ongoing ‘My Story’ series which consists of an edited three- to six-minute audio of a Hinesburg resident telling a story about a memorable personal photograph. In this story, (click the play arrow above) Denise Bouchard talks about the photo below – how it came to be and how for many years she competed in a variety of lumberjack sports in New England and in the National Championships in Wisconsin. Two recent photos of Denise are also included below.

If you wish to read along with the audio, click the pdf below and either open it or download it.

Denise Bouchard Transcript 59.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s Denise today. While her lumberjack days are over, she still holds her memories close with her sense of mirth nearby.

Denise Bouchard (Photos by Geoffrey Gevalt)

If you wish to listen to other stories in this ‘My Story’ series, click here.