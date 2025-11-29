National Bank of Middlebury staff members headed to local grocery stores on Saturday, Nov. 22, to help pay for the community’s Thanksgiving meals. The team gave out $25 gift cards to shoppers at Shaw’s, Hannaford, and Greg’s Market in Middlebury; Shaw’s in Vergennes; West Addison General Store in Addison; Pratt’s Store in Bridport; Lantman’s Market in Hinesburg; Shaw’s in Bristol; and Hannaford in Brandon.

“It’s so rewarding to uplift the businesses and community members who have supported us all these years,” said Laurie Barrett, VP, Branch Operations Manager. “This is just a small token of our appreciation for our neighbors and the place we’re proud to call home.”

The bank’s team members spent time at each location, sharing gratitude and excitement for the holiday season. Shoppers were thankful for the gesture, delighted to use the gift card to buy ingredients for their favorite Thanksgiving recipes. This initiative reinforces National Bank of Middlebury position as an important pillar in the Addison County community and beyond.

After a heartwarming day of passing out gift cards, National Bank of Middlebury team members reflected on their experiences:

“This was an amazing way to give back to the community.”

“Had a couple people tear up. One gave me a hug. Said it really means a lot on a rough week. Another was so grateful, she had used personal money to help with gifts for a Senior home, and made herself a little tight. Oh, and one guy bought me a candy bar, [he] thought it was so great what we were doing.”

“I had a lot of hugs and tears saying thank you! It was an amazing experience.”

“Such a fun and heartwarming time!”

“It felt sooo good. Everyone was very appreciative. It was well received around the store and the talk throughout the store while I was there. Had a few very emotional shoppers.”