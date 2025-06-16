From a Press Release

This week, the Hinesburg community celebrated the official grand opening of Kelley’s Field II. Co-owners and co-developers, Evernorth and Cathedral Square are pleased to welcome adults 55 and older to the 24 new permanently affordable apartments in downtown Hinesburg.

Situated next to Kelley’s Field I, Kelley’s Field II is the second phase in the larger Kelley’s Field development project, offering 24 energy-efficient apartments – 23 one-bedrooms and 1 two-bedroom apartment with a mix of affordable and market-rate rents.

“The need for age-specific affordable housing remains enormous. We still have over 1,300 people on the waitlist for Cathedral Square apartments,” said Kim Fitzgerald, Cathedral Square’s Chief Executive Officer. “But today, we celebrate that 24 more households now have a safe, affordable place to call home. No one who lives here will have to choose between paying rent or buying food and medication.”

Amenities at Kelley’s Field II include a lounge, community room with kitchen, telehealth room, activity room, pavilion, garden beds, and a walking loop. All apartments are designed with ADA accessibility in mind. Kelley’s Field II offers SASH® (Support and Services at Home), which includes an onsite care coordinator and part-time wellness nurse, at no cost to residents.

Additionally, by making the choice to electrify the heating and cooling, the building saves 67 tons in greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Co-owners and co-developers Cathedral Square and Evernorth worked with Duncan Wisniewski Architects to design the building and J.A. Morrissey was the construction manager.

“The town of Hinesburg has been incredibly supportive of our efforts,” said Kathy Beyer, Evernorth’s Senior Vice President for Real Estate Development. “And the location of Kelley’s Field II in Hinesburg’s village center is also exceptional. We are thrilled to have created new homes in such a welcoming community.”

Over $11 million in funding was raised from federal, state, local and private sources to finance the development costs. Vermont Housing & Conservation Board provided over $4.7M in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. A significant piece of the funding came from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program allocated by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, with Housing New England Fund V as the tax credit investor. Vermont Housing Finance Agency provided construction financing and allocated $360,000 in VT State tax credits which were purchased by Mascoma Bank and Union Bank. Vermont State Housing Authority provided rental assistance for eight of the apartments.

Mascoma Bank is the permanent lender and sponsored the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Affordable Housing Program grant. Other sources of funds were provided by the Vermont Community Development Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, Efficiency Vermont, the Town of Hinesburg and many others.