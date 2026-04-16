New Classes from Access CVU
Welcome, Access CVU Community!
We’re excited to introduce our newest instructor and talented local artist, Kara Janaro, owner of 3rd & Elm Co. Kara brings Vermont’s most iconic landscapes to life through a unique process of laser-cut wood layered and hand-painted into stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces. Choose your favorite scene—Jay Peak, Camel’s Hump, Mount Mansfield, or the Burlington Breakwater Lighthouse—at registration, and join us for a creative evening of connection and painting. Vermont Peaks Paint on Wood Workshops are offered on April 28 and May 20.
Also new this session: a three-week weaving course with fiber artist Molly Hall. Inspired by Welcome to Weaving: The Modern Guide. All materials, including looms, yarns, and wool are provided, so you can dive right in, learn the process, and create a beautiful, custom tapestry to display or gift.
Explore the full list of April and May classes HERE and find something that inspires you.
Access CVU will be on spring break from April 20-24. Classes will not be running and our office will be closed.
Availability Key:
Open – Wide availability
Full – Max spots reached (no waitlist yet)
Waitlist – You’ll be notified if a spot opens; additional sessions may be added
# spots – Number of remaining openings
Classes Offered Week of April 27-May 1: (No classes April 20-24)
Yoga Flow for Strength and Balance (starts April 27-open)
Moving Beyond Automatic Settings With Your Digital Camera (April 27-open)
Native Plants Landscaping (April 27-open)
Intro to Guitar (starts April 28-1 spot)
Zumba with Dillon! (April 28-open)
Make a Wooden Rolling Pin! (April 28-open)
Wills, Trusts, and the Probate Process (April 28-waiting list)
Vermont Peaks Paint on Wood with Kara Janaro (April 28 NEW!)
Intro to Essentrics®: Dynamic Stretching & Strengthening - Wed (starts April 29-open)
Fettuccine Bolognese (April 29- 5 spots)
A Taste of Germany: Spaetzle (April 30- open)
Intro to Natural History Illustration Drawing in Graphite (starts April 30-6 spots)
Digital Photography Studio (starts April 30-1 spot)
Gentle Evening Yoga with Ellen (starts April 30-open)
Slow Flow Afternoon Yoga with Ellen (starts April 30-open)
Franco-Bibliophile Book Club: Exploring France Through Literature (April 30-open)
Spring Foxes in Acrylic on Wood with Fia! (starts April 30-open)
New courses are added weekly, so be sure to check back often. Subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us @accesscvu on Instagram or Facebook for announcements, promotions, and last-minute openings. Thanks for helping us spread the word to your coworkers, family and friends.