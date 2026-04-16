Welcome, Access CVU Community!

We’re excited to introduce our newest instructor and talented local artist, Kara Janaro, owner of 3rd & Elm Co. Kara brings Vermont’s most iconic landscapes to life through a unique process of laser-cut wood layered and hand-painted into stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces. Choose your favorite scene—Jay Peak, Camel’s Hump, Mount Mansfield, or the Burlington Breakwater Lighthouse—at registration, and join us for a creative evening of connection and painting. Vermont Peaks Paint on Wood Workshops are offered on April 28 and May 20.

Also new this session: a three-week weaving course with fiber artist Molly Hall. Inspired by Welcome to Weaving: The Modern Guide. All materials, including looms, yarns, and wool are provided, so you can dive right in, learn the process, and create a beautiful, custom tapestry to display or gift.

Explore the full list of April and May classes HERE and find something that inspires you.

Access CVU will be on spring break from April 20-24. Classes will not be running and our office will be closed.

Availability Key:

Open – Wide availability

Full – Max spots reached (no waitlist yet)

Waitlist – You’ll be notified if a spot opens; additional sessions may be added

# spots – Number of remaining openings

Classes Offered Week of April 27-May 1: (No classes April 20-24)

New courses are added weekly, so be sure to check back often. Subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us @accesscvu on Instagram or Facebook for announcements, promotions, and last-minute openings. Thanks for helping us spread the word to your coworkers, family and friends.