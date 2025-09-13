The Record Staff

Kinney Drugs on Rte. 116 in Hinesburg is now offering fall Covid-19 shots for residents over 65 years of age and those 12-64 with certain underlying health conditions (listed below).

Hinesburg residents can make appointments for the vaccines by clicking here. Kinney spokeswoman Judy Cowden told The Record in an email that there have been no reports throughout the chain of any Medicare, Medicaid or privately insured patients being denied coverage.

The pharmacy is offering the Moderna mNEXTSPIKE (65+) and SPIKEVAX (12-64 with underlying conditions). The CDS and FDA have approved the vaccines for all who qualified regardless of what Covid vaccines they had had in the past. The agencies said it is safe for those who previously had Pfizer shots.

Cowden said Kinney is not planning to offer the equivalent vaccines from Pfizer. Those seeking the vaccines do not need to receive a physician’s prescription or permission in order to receive the shot or qualify for insurance coverage, the company said.

The list of underlying conditions is long and includes cancer; liver, lung and kidney diseases; cystic fibrosis; diabetes; heart conditions; immune deficiencies; smokers (and former smokers) and many other conditions. The full list is in the .pdf below which you can read or download.