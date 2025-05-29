RGH Scholarship Winner

By Natacha Liuzzi

Responsible Growth Hinesburg is pleased to announce that Jora Kring is receiving this year’s $1,000 Environmental Scholarship. It will support her study of Environmental Science and Political Science at Skidmore College in New York this fall. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior from Hinesburg. Jora responded to the prompt “Explain why you think it’s important for citizens to engage in local activities or actions that improve or conserve the important aspects of the town in which we live.” She wrote that “everyone contributes in small ways…supporting local businesses, helping neighbors and friends when they are in need, and making this the example for future generations.”

We wish Jora success in the upcoming year and beyond.

Two Hinesburg Educators Graduate from Early Childhood Leadership Institute

From press release

The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce that Jackie Loomis and Jen Olson, both of Hinesburg have graduated from the Early Childhood Leadership Institute. The Class of 2025 celebrated with family members, colleagues, and friends in attendance at Graduation on April 12 at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee.

Loomis is currently the Director at First Roots-Wild Roots. Olson is currently a Licensed Teacher at Wren’s Nest Forest Preschool. As a participant in the Early Childhood Leadership Institute (ECLI), they joined 23 other leaders from around the state for a unique series of six overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing early childhood care and education in Vermont. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy and advocacy, and use of data, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.

With Graduation as the culmination of the ECLI journey, this year’s keynote address was delivered by Aly Richards, Chief Executive Officer of Let’s Grow Kids. Richards spoke to the importance of accessible quality early childhood education in Vermont, specifically as it relates to workforce development and the economy. She highlighted the amazing progress that has been made in recent years to elevate the profession in Vermont. She recognized and thanked the cohort for their important work.

The Class of 2025 is the 7th graduating class and Olson now joins a professional network of over 1100 Vermont Leadership Network Alumni, including more than 150 ECLI graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future for children and families.

To learn more about the Early Childhood Leadership Institute and the Snelling Center’s other professional development programs, please visit snellingcenter.org or call 802-859-3090.

The Snelling Center for Government is a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to fostering responsible and ethical civic leadership, encouraging public service by private citizens, and promoting informed citizen participation in shaping public policy in Vermont.

Higher Education Honors

Cody Potter of Hinesburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) Spring 2025 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List