Scene of crash 11/22/2025 at Linciln Hill and North Roads (Reader submitted photo.)

The Record Staff

State Police arrested the driver and passenger of a car that took off after an attempted traffic stop on North Road Saturday morning, then crashed the vehicle near the town drop-off center and fled into the woods. K-9 Axel was instrumental in finding the pair in the woods, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Joshua Emmons, 40, of Starksboro and Katelyn Russell, 37, of Lincoln.

State Trooper Tyler Silva said that at about 9 a.m. troopers attempted to stop Emmons’s car on an equipment violation, but he “accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to yield to the trooper’s emergency lights and siren.” State Police did not engage in a high-speed chase, but came upon the vehicle, rolled over on its side, a few minutes later and both Emmons and Russell had climbed out of the car and had fled into the woods.

The K-9 unit was called in and soon the pair were apprehended.

Emmons was charged with attempting to elude, grossly negligent operation, excessive speed, violation of conditions of release, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, false information and driving with a criminally suspended license.

Russell was charged with resisting arrest and accessory after the fact. Both were taken to Williston State Police Barracks and later released. They are to appear in Chittenden County Superior court on Jan. 8.

Vermont State Police were assisted by the Hinesburg Fire Department, Richmond Rescue, Shelburne Police Department and Spillaine’s Towing.