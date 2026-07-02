Bernard Joseph Roy Sr. of Hinesburg received his angel wings on June 26, 2026, to be with the Lord. He was 83 years old.

Bernard was the son of the late Fernando and Maria Roy; born in Colchester, Vermont, on Nov. 14,1942. He grew up working on the family farm in East Hardwick. After the farm, Bernard went on to truck-driving. He had a passion for driving and continued until retiring in 2006. Bernard started out his driving career with Lussier and Sons Trucking. He also drove for Shelburne Limestone, Bombards Trucking, and finished driving with Norton’s of Colchester.

Bernard married his loving wife Phyllis on Feb. 24, 1962. Bernard and Phyllis built their family with six wonderful children.

He leaves his loving wife Phyllis of 64 years of marriage and his children, Bernie Roy Jr. of Hinesburg, Brent and spouse Jill of South Carolina, Brian Roy of South Carolina, Daddy’s lil girl Tammy Kenyon and spouse Shane Pion of South Carolina, and a very special girl, his pride and joy, daughter/granddaughter Shauna Roy and partner Mike of Hinesburg.

Bernard also leaves two special best friends, project-making partners, great-granddaughters Alexis (Lulu) and Madison. Bernard has 14 grandchildren who loved him dearly: Aaron, Shane Jr., Kevin, Kyle, Adam, Bryant, Alan, Matthew, Chris, Josh, Kayla, Maria, Christina, and Daniel. He also leaves behind his 12 great-grandchildren: Jakob, Kayden, Madeline, Leila, Caleb, Nicole, Paisley, Journey, Rheanna, Mason, Mathaneal, and Maliah.

Bernard was predeceased by his parents, sister Ginette Webber, infant son Daniel, and precious daughter Tina Wiles.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Funeral Home Family.

There will be no services or visitation at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation in memory of Bernard Roy Sr.