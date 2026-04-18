Brenda S. Garey

Brenda S. Garey, 65, of Hinesburg, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at her home.

She was born on July 7, 1960, in Ferrisburgh, Vermont, the daughter of August and Judith (MacArt) Jerger. Brenda was a graduate of Vergennes High School and went on to earn her associate degree from Champlain College.

Brenda dedicated many years of service as the office manager for the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, where she worked from 1983 until her retirement in 2024.

She found joy in horseback riding, crafting, and was known as a wonderful cook. Brenda was also involved in her community through Sunday School, 4-H and Girl Scouts.

She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Cotto Marquez and her husband Nicolas; her son, Sean Garey; her mother, Judith Jerger; and her siblings, Brent Jerger and Barbara Jerger.

She was predeceased by her father, August Jerger, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2018.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St., Middlebury, Vermont.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg.

Private burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Ferrisburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Addison County Humane Society or the Vermont Sheriffs’ Association.