Colin Kinson Hart passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025. He went peacefully with family at his side.

Colin was born on January 22, 1957, the son of Robert “Bob” Hart and Dorcas Kinson Hart. He grew up in the New North End of Burlington, an active kid who enjoyed playing sports, fishing, and taking family trips to Maine. Colin played baseball and football at Burlington High School and Williams College. In 1975, he was elected co-captain of the Vermont team in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl football game against New Hampshire.

Colin and his wife, Carin, raised their two children in Hinesburg. They had fun on many camping trips, and there was always an endless supply of sports gear at home. Both his kids played three sports each, and despite their challenging schedules, Robin and Nick always had at least one parent at every game they played. More recently, Colin enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, Nora and Benjamin, who love their Pop Pop.

Colin was known for his sharp wit and sarcasm, but his family and friends got to see his sentimental side, too. He cared deeply for those closest to him, remembering the minute details of their lives and always wanting to hear the latest. He will be dearly missed.

Colin was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carin Hart, his brother Alan Hart, his daughter Robin (Seth) Jackson, his son Nick (Caitlin) Hart, and two grandchildren.

Colin’s family will have a private service for him in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please support the Hinesburg Rec Department in Colin’s memory, located at 10632 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461. To donate online, visit hinesburgvt.myrec.com, navigate to Donations page then select register as guest under the In Honor of Colin Hart header.