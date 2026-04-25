Craig Steuart Lyman, of Hinesburg, Vermont, passed away on April 21, 2026, after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer. He was 64 years old.

Craig was a devoted father, proud grandfather, loyal brother, and a man of deep faith and conviction. He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Alyssa K. Lyman; her son, Brayden, who brought him endless joy as a grandfather; and Alyssa’s partner, Joey Marcone, along with his two children. Craig is also survived by his siblings, Robert Lyman of Burlington, Vermont; Linda Benway of Manchester, Vermont; and Trisha Lyman of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; his godmother, Phyllis May of Framingham, Massachusetts; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends in Vermont and beyond.

Craig found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. He loved long rides on his motorcycle, cruising the open roads, and spending time with his loyal dog, Luke, along with all the dogs he cared for over the years. He also cherished relaxing poolside in his backyard, enjoying quiet moments at home. He was an avid football fan and especially enjoyed cheering on the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

For many years, Craig worked in the printing and mailing business, where he was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. He was the successful businessman behind Integrated Print and Mailing Systems, which he operated for 19 years. Above all, his faith was a guiding force in his life. He was deeply involved in his church community at Ignite Church in Williston, where his commitment to his ministry reflected the strength of his beliefs. His faith carried him through his illness and remained a source of comfort and strength.

Craig will be remembered for his resilience, his loyalty to family, and the love he gave so freely. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a service on May 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ignite Church, 1037 South Brownell Road in Williston, Vermont, with burial to follow at South Hero Cemetery on South Street in South Hero. There will be a celebration of life event following the services; please contact the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig’s memory to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/donate/hope.html) and the Vermont chapter of Sail Beyond Cancer (https://www.sailbeyondcancer.org/vermont-chapter).