Darcelene B. Lewis-Wedge of Richmond was born June 15, 1957, to Francis (Badore) and Darce Lewis.

She learned to know and crochet at an early age. She made countless sweaters, mittens, socks, and doilies.

She went to work right out of high school at Bailey-Howe Library on the UVM Campus, retiring after 38 years. She then went on to work at Colchester Public Library until she became unable to work.

She was also a longtime member of The Beacon Light Grange and the Vermont State Grange.

She leaves behind her loving husband Micheal, his daughter, Virginia. Her brother-in-law Joe Price, sister-in-law Gail Lewis. 10 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 4 great-great nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. Her siblings: Jean Mobbs, Janet Price, Julia Fortin, David Lewis, and a nephew, Allen Fortin.

Darcelene did not want a service.

We will have a Celebration of Life next summer.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Hinesburg Food Shelf or a charity of your choice.