Our beloved David Claude Rondeau, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on June 7, 2025, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. We want to thank the staff at UVM for their outpouring dedication while David was in their care.

David was born June 28, 1947, in Burlington, Vermont.

David spent his youth working on his uncle’s farm, where he acquired many of his fix-it skills that followed him throughout his life. If it was broken, he could fix it. After graduating from Burlington High School in 1966, David joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War as a Radar Electrical Technician on the U.S.S. Hornet and U.S.S. Enterprise. David went to California and worked on stereo repair for a time. After returning home he worked on his uncle’s farm once again while also studying to be an electrician. Soon after, he found the love of his life, Monica Bruce. On Dec. 22, 1979, they were joined in marriage. In 1981 they were blessed with a son, Joshua David Rondeau. They built their family home in Hinesburg. David worked at RSG Electric, and in his senior years Vermont Railway.

David was always one to be there when something needed to be fixed. He was very diligent, determined, and spoke with conviction. David was a handyman for many; his excellent work ethic was appreciated by all. He also enjoyed family time.

David was predeceased by his mother Simone Curtis, father Claude Rondeau, stepmother Patricia, and brother Lawrence Rondeau. He was also predeceased by extended family Debbie and Mark.

David is survived by his siblings, Sylvia Arnold, Ronald Rondeau, Helene Rondeau, Louise Curtis and Laurie Curtis; his extended family, Stephen, Brenda, Joey, and Scott; as well as his son Joshua Rondeau and daughter-in-law Beth of Georgia, Vermont; and David’s Ggrandson Wyatt Rondeau of Georgia whom he adored.

There was a graveside service on June 13, 2025, at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington.